Upgrade your setup this Cyber Monday with these gaming desks

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home office or gaming room with a shiny new desk. If you couldn’t find any good Black Friday deals on gaming desks, then we have something for you. We managed to find two of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for those who’re looking to buy a new gaming desk.

First off, we have an amazing gaming desk from the FDW Store on Amazon. At just $60, this is one of the most affordable gaming desks we could find on Amazon, with a very good overall rating. It’s a simple-looking gaming desk that comes with some handy attachments to make your lives easier. This modern-looking computer desk is 47.2″ wide and 23.6″ deep, which means it’s spacious enough to hold a PC case and a big-sized monitor.

FDW Store gaming desk This simple-looking gaming desk could be a neat addition to your gaming room. It has a carbon fiber coating on the top and has a cup holder and a headphone hook too. Buy from Amazon

The best thing about this desk is that it comes with a carbon fiber coating on the top surface. Not only does it looks cool, but it also makes it very easy to clean. We also like the addition of holes on the surface for the wires to pass through. There’s also a cable management box at the bottom, along with a headphone hook and a handy cup holder.

NTENSE Quest gaming desk The NTENSE Quest is a high-quality gaming desk that could be a solid addition to your gaming room. It also has a shelf at the bottom to hold your PC case. Buy from Amazon

If you don’t mind stretching your budget, then you can also check out the NTENSE Quest gaming desk. This desk is down to $162 today from its usual price of $250. Measuring almost 60″, the NTENSE Quest gaming desk is wider than the one we mentioned above. The desk also comes with a case shelf at the bottom to hold the PC cabinet. Also included is a cup holder and a cable management rack to make it easier for you to route all the PC cables.

We suggest you take a look at our collection of the best PC and gaming deals page to find more offers. A lot of those Black Friday deals are still live, including this Razer Iskur gaming chair.