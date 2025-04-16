I struggled for a long time with the Intel Core i9-14900K. Following my review last year, I kept it in my PC for further testing and general usage, with my testing intensifying following the initial reports of instability that emerged from Tekken 8 players in South Korea. This led me down a rabbit hole of investigation, resulting in FaceIt, a third-party anti-cheat developer for Counter-Strike 2, stating that the logs their anti-cheat had collected from my computer pointed to a "CPU bug" following a series of blue screen errors all citing their anti-cheat driver. To make matters worse, it seemed that CPU damage was permanent, and Intel's microcode updates couldn't prevent the constant crashing once the damage was already done.

As time went on, I continuously underclocked and undervolted my CPU further and further. Going off of memory, I think I threw in the towel once I had underclocked down to 4.1GHz, a far cry from the 5.6GHz it would typically boost to. I upgraded to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and it's been one of the best PC upgrades I've ever made. It wasn't just the fact that I wasn't being faced with frequent blue screen crashes either; the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has provided me a significant boost in gaming and thermal performance, too.

There was a learning curve of sorts

Though nothing too difficult