Key Takeaways A monitor arm and desk mat are easy and affordable upgrades to enhance the looks of your PC setup.

Real or faux plants can instantly bring a breath of fresh air (no pun intended) to your setup.

Light panels on the wall and diffused lighting can envelop your entire room in your PC setup.

Your PC setup is your cozy corner, day-long haunt, or even your safe space. For PC users, it's one of the most personal spaces in their entire homes. Maybe you've built an all-white PC or a similar great-looking build, but that's just one element of your setup. Besides the PC itself, your display, desk, and accessories play a huge role in determining the esthetics of your PC setup.

Having a large desk is just the starting point for crafting a good-looking PC setup. If you really want to take your PC setup to the next level without breaking the bank, there are other upgrades you can consider. I've tried to bring together the easiest and most affordable upgrades that can instantly enhance the looks of your computer corner.

8 Get a monitor arm already

The extra desk space is a godsend

We all love huge 27" or 32" monitors in our PC setups, but the bigger the display, the bigger the stand, and the more desk space it hoards. Some models are notorious for unusually large and unseemly stands that jut out too far from under the display, cramping your keyboard and using up precious desk space. Well, fortunately, almost every monitor on the market can be mounted on a monitor arm as long it is compatible with the VESA 100x100 mounting standard.

With the right monitor arm, you can easily pull, push, slide, or raise your display to any position you want, based on your chair and desk arrangement.

The best monitor arms not only get rid of the monitor stand to provide you with an instant boost in desk space, but also allow you to position the monitor in ways that aren't really possible with the default stand. With the right monitor arm, you can easily pull, push, slide, or raise your display to any position you want, based on your chair and desk arrangement. And most importantly, switching to a monitor arm just gives a better look to your setup.

Moreover, if you work with multiple screens, managing without a monitor arm (or a dual monitor arm, in this case) can be nightmarish. You could make do for a few weeks or months, but you'll eventually come around to the idea of a monitor arm to save space and add to the looks of your setup.

Wali Single Monitor Mount (GSDM001) $45 $50 Save $5 The Wali single monitor arm supports a wide range of monitor sizes, and has a gas spring arm with adjustable tension. You can rotate, title, and swivel your monitor the way you want, and you also get a 10-year warranty. $45 at Amazon

Related 4 ways a monitor arm changed the way I work After spending several years with boring ol' monitor stands, I finally used a mounting arm — and I regret not making the switch sooner

7 A large desk mat is all but necessary

Take care of comfort and looks at the same time

Close

No one's stopping you from using your keyboard and mouse on your bare desk, but having a decent desk mat is the civilized thing to do. A large desk mat that covers the length of your desk adds a touch of elegance to it. Plus, it's another element where you can show your creativity by choosing the color and design you want. In terms of functionality, a thick desk mat provides comfort for your wrists and a smooth (or textured) surface for your mouse to glide on.

Matching the design of the desk mat with the theme of your desk and PC will nicely round out the look of your PC setup.

A desk mat is helpful for your keyboard too — it makes your keyboard sound slightly fuller by muffling some of the impact of your keystrokes. Of course, it isn't the only thing contributing to the typing sound and feel, but it definitely helps. You can easily fit your keyboard, mouse, and even your wrist rest on a cheap desk mat. Matching the design of the desk mat with the theme of your desk and PC will nicely round out the look of your setup.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad The Aothia Leather Desk Pad is spacious, minimalist, waterproof, and comes with a 1-year warranty. $14 at Amazon

Related 5 cheap PC desk setup upgrades that actually matter Upgrade your desk setup without going too crazy, thanks to these affordable accessories

6 Cut the cord with a wireless charger

It's the age of wireless everything

An older Satechi wireless charger (left) beside the 3-in-1 foldable charger (right).

If you're like me and spend around 8 to 10 hours on your PC every day, you likely have a bunch of charger cables running all over. Charging your phone, laptop, smartwatch, earphones, and more is something you can never escape. But, you can at least stop the cables from ruining the look of your desk setup. Switching to a wireless charger (if your phone supports it) can get rid of at least one cable from the mess on your desk.

You might not be able to charge your laptop wirelessly, but for almost everything else, you can tidy up your desk with a wireless charger.

The best wireless chargers will allow you to charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds at the same time, eliminating three different cables in a single stroke. If you have more budget to spare, you can invest in a wireless charging mat that can accommodate even more devices simultaneously. You might not be able to charge your laptop wirelessly, but for almost everything else, you can tidy up your desk with a wireless charger.

Samsung Trio Wireless Charger $72 $90 Save $18 If you want a multi-device wireless charger, Samsung has an official choice for you. It can charge two Qi-compatible devices and a Galaxy Watch. That means you can even use it with non-Samsung devices. $72 at Amazon

Related 3 reasons I can't go back from a wireless mechanical keyboard There are a lot of reasons why I can't ever go back from my wireless mechanical keyboard. Here are the top 3

5 Organize your PC cables with a cable management tray

Get rid of the cable jungle behind your desk

Fancying up your desk and the front of the setup is well and good, but what about the seedy underbelly that's the back of your PC setup? You know, the one crowded with every kind of cable imaginable, coiled around each other and destroying your dream of a perfect-looking setup. I know the feeling; I'm yet to solve the huge mess of cables under and behind my desk. But you can succeed where I've failed.

If you aren't lazy like me and want a truly clutter-free desk, this is a must-have upgrade.

A cable management tray can easily get rid of the bulk of the mess by tidying up your PC cables going from your PC to your monitor. Even some of the remaining cables, like the ones from your surge protector, speakers, and USB passthrough cables can be organized neatly in a cable management tray. If you aren't lazy like me and want a truly clutter-free desk, this is a must-have upgrade.

Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray $25 $36 Save $11 Cable management racks are great for holding your PC cables and even a power strip. You can finally get rid of the cable jungle behind your desk. $25 at Amazon

4 Get faux or real plants for a breath of fresh air

Infuse a bit of green into your setup