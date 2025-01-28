If you want a top-notch portable gaming machine, sure you could get yourself a laptop or a tablet, but gaming handhelds are all the rage. And the Nintendo Switch is still one of the best gaming handhelds around. But the Switch 2 is on the way, and it's slated to bring a ton of changes with it.

However, we won't know the specifics until April, but that isn't stopping us from thinking about everything we'd like to see in a Switch successor. From better performance on older games to a fresh, modern take on online gaming, there's a lot we'd like in a new Nintendo console.

So, read on for the top seven upgrades we want from the Switch 2.

7 Backward compatibility for most Switch games

A few outliers are okay, but only a few

Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible with original Switch games; however, the company has also been careful to note that not every Switch game will work on the Switch 2. We currently don't know to what extent certain games won't work.

Ideally, we'd like to see widespread backward compatibility, which means the majority of original Switch games will work on the Switch 2, aside from special cases like the Nintendo Labo game that requires some pretty unique functionality. Something similar to PS4 games on PS5.

6 Joy-Cons that don't drift

Don't do it to us again, Nintendo, please

Arguably the biggest widespread console hardware failure since the Xbox 360's notorious red ring of death, Joy-Con drift has been a major problem for Switch owners since the handheld launched all the way back in 2017, demanding repairs and replacements time and time again.

Switch 2 needs a Joy-Con redesign that makes Joy-Con drift nowhere near as much of an issue. Of course, all controllers will eventually experience some drifting, which is the nature of thumbsticks, but the scale and severity of this issue on the original Switch can't be understated.

5 Models with more internal storage

Give us a few options, at least

Render credit: Western Digital/SanDisk

The original Switch had just 32GB of internal storage, while the OLED version bumped that up to 64GB. Of course, you can expand your storage further with microSD cards, but those come at an additional cost and slower loading times, so it isn't exactly the greatest solution.

Games are likely to be larger than ever on a newer, more powerful machine that can handle more detail and higher-res textures, so storage is going to be even more important. Accordingly, we'd like to see 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB options available on Switch 2, even if they cost a lot more.

4 A better UI and more customization

Sony had themes on the PS3

At best, the UI of the Switch is unimpressive: it gets the job done. At worst, navigating something like the eShop is a painfully laggy, clunky experience that makes you feel like you're on AOL dial-up internet. Switch 2 needs a slick, modern user interface that's smooth and easy to use.

Beyond just the interface, though, it's time customization came to Switch. Themes have been around on consoles for the better part of two decades, so why is Nintendo still dragging its feet on this in 2025? Just let us make our Switch 2 our own with some basic customization.

3 Upscaling, especially when docked

DLSS support could be coming

Switch 2 is widely rumored to have a custom Ampere GPU, courtesy of Nvidia. And it's similarly speculated that such a GPU could support DLSS, Nvidia's upscaling solution. On the PC, DLSS is a godsend, routinely doubling framerates for little or no cost in visual fidelity.

DLSS on Switch 2, particularly when played docked on a big TV, could be a game-changer. The original Switch would output, at most, 1080p when docked, and 1080p just doesn't look great on what is more and more often a 4K TV. DLSS could very well bridge that gap.

2 Modern online features like PSN or Xbox Live

Messaging, party chat, achievements, and more

Source: NitroType.com

For about 20 years, Sony and Microsoft have supported features like direct messaging, party chat, and achievements. In recent history, consoles have been able to share their screens, use Discord, and even stream directly to Twitch or YouTube, all at the press of a button.

The Switch doesn't do any of this, but Switch 2 could. If Nintendo can keep up with at least some of the last few decades of online features we see on other consoles, even playing older original Switch games on Switch 2 could be a significantly better, more interesting experience.

1 Higher resolutions and FPS on old games

Something like FPS Boost or Boost Mode would be perfect

In the era of the Steam Deck and other competitor handheld consoles, the Switch just can't compete in terms of graphics quality and framerate. The Switch 2 doesn't need to be as responsive and beautiful as a high-end PC or traditional console, but it needs to keep up.

Be it patches delivered by developers or system-wide technology like Boost Mode or FPS Boost, being able to play original Switch games at higher framerates and resolutions would go a long way toward making the original Switch's huge library competitive with other handhelds.

What's on your Switch 2 wishlist?

If Switch 2 can manage to offer all of the above, it may well be able to recreate the massive success of the original. Even with just a few of these upgrades, like a modern online system, sleek new UI, and patches for some of the biggest games on the original, that'd go a long way.

It's important to remember that, at the time of writing, we don't know if any of these upgrades we're hoping for are coming. The good news is that we won't have to wait long to find out, as Nintendo has a Direct scheduled for April where we're set to hear all about the Switch 2.