Buying a decent GPU at MSRP is impossible right now — it sucks, but it's true. GPUs like the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RX 9070 XT are either out of stock everywhere, or available at massively inflated prices. While you wait for GPU pricing to return to normalcy again, you should consider upgrading some other elements of your gaming setup, so you're fully ready to take your new GPU for a spin whenever you're able to buy it. Thankfully, the rest of the PC hardware market remains largely unaffected by the pricing crisis plaguing GPUs.

You might be eyeing a current-gen GPU for a significant boost in gaming performance, but without a reasonably powerful CPU, modern storage and memory technologies, and a quality gaming monitor, a new graphics card will feel much less impressive. So, put that money you saved to good use, and scratch that upgrade itch with these five essential PC setup upgrades.

5 A quality gaming headset

It can make a world of difference