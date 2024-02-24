Gaming is an expensive hobby, and enthusiasts always need to choose between upgrades. They're searching to find the best value for their money, which is why metrics like "FPS per dollar" and "cost per frame" are often referenced. While this kind of logic applies to CPU or GPU upgrades in an enthusiast gaming rig, it falls short of quantifying the importance of peripherals in gaming. Even a no-compromises gaming PC build can be limited by mediocre peripherals, such as a headset, keyboard, mouse, or monitor.

Make no mistake: upgrading to premium gaming peripherals will make you a better gamer. They won't outright eliminate the need for PC upgrades, but quality peripherals ensure you're making the most of what you have. After testing some of the highest-end gaming peripherals you can buy in 2024, I've rounded up four types of peripherals that'll send your K/D ratio on an upward trajectory.

4 Gaming headset

A great headset can increase immersiveness, responsiveness, and collaboration

Close

A gaming headset probably isn't what first comes to mind when you start thinking about PC peripherals. Sure, a headset isn't the flashiest peripheral you can buy, but it can still make a great impact. My colleague, Ahmad Rafiq, reviewed one of the most expensive gaming headsets you can buy, the Logitech Astro A50 (Gen 4), and praised it for the sound and microphone quality it offers.

Related Astro A50 (Gen 4) review: The expensive king of wireless gaming headsets The Astro A50 (Gen 4) is great wireless gaming headset held back only by its expensive price tag.

When you have a great headset, you can detect subtle audial indicators in-game, like nearby footsteps or doors opening. If you can pick up on those audio cues, you will notice increased alertness and responsiveness in games. Plus, if you like team-based multiplayer games, a good microphone and headset can be the key to making all players move cohesively. Getting a team to stick together and stay on the same page can be the most challenging part of games, and a headset will certainly help.

3 Keyboard

If you're using a regular keyboard, switch to a gaming one

Close

Provided you have a great gaming PC and monitor, the keyboard you use will also impact your in-game performance. You'll want a keyboard with a high polling rate, and 1,000Hz is usually more than enough for gaming. For those unfamiliar, high polling rates reduce the input lag that exists between your peripherals and your computer. It's easy to focus on a mouse or monitor when striving for the best responsiveness, but don't forget about your keyboard. There's no reason to overdo it, but a gaming keyboard with great polling rates and low latency will increase your competitiveness in games, without a doubt.

Related Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard review: Changing the game For the first time, Razer has created a hot-swappable gaming keyboard, and that alone should be cause for celebration.

2 Mouse

A gaming mouse will improve your precision and responsiveness

Close

If you haven't dived into the world of gaming peripherals just yet, you might not see how upgrading to a great gaming mouse will affect your in-game stats. I was skeptical myself, but I definitely noticed a difference while using the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse for gaming. The mouse's high polling rate and increased responsiveness made panning around the in-game environment speedy and natural, which helped while casing my surroundings and in fights. The main mouse buttons also use optical switches, which are excellent for rapid or precision-firing shots in first or third-person shooters.

Related Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse review: An excellent lightweight mouse for gaming Dell's new Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a great option for gamers who want a super light wireless mouse with top-of-the-line specs.

Plenty of other high-end gaming mice have similar qualities to the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse, such as the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. Part of choosing a good mouse comes down to personal preference; some people like light mice while others enjoy larger mice. However, if you do choose a premium mouse for gaming, you won't be disappointed.

1 Monitor

If you don't have a high-refresh-rate monitor, get one right now

Close

By now, I'd expect that most serious gamers have upgraded to a high-refresh-rate monitor with features like VRR and others. However, if you're still rocking a 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz refresh rate, it's time to consider upgrading to a monitor with a higher refresh rate. There are monitors in 2024 that can hit 500Hz, which is admittedly a bit overkill. I'd go for a monitor with either a 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rate, because that should be enough to display all the frames supplied by your graphics card. If your frame rate is less than your monitor's refresh rate, that's a good thing. However, if your frame rate is higher than the refresh rate your monitor can support, you're missing out.

Related Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch QD-OLED review: Combining great color accuracy with 360Hz refresh rates There are plenty of high refresh rate or color-accurate OLED gaming monitors out there, but it's rare to see both characteristics on the same display.

Even as a casual gamer without much skill, I was shocked at how much using a high-refresh-rate monitor improved my in-game performance. I tested the Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED monitor, which offers a 360Hz refresh rate. Paired with a high-polling-rate keyboard and mouse, the premium gaming monitor immediately made me a better gamer. It can make you a better gamer too, and you don't need to spend a fortune to get that Alienware model. In fact, there are a handful of great budget monitors that can give you refresh rates in excess of 120Hz for just a few hundred dollars.

When it's time to upgrade your PC hardware

If you have a solid gaming PC and mediocre peripherals, buying a premium headset, keyboard, mouse, and monitor can drastically improve in-game performance. Often, gamers can inadvertently neglect their peripherals. After all, it's hard to quantify the impact of these peripherals on performance compared to something like a graphics card. If you haven't used great peripherals yet, you'll almost certainly see your in-game stats — like K/D ratio — spike after switching. However, it can be tough to buy in before seeing those quantifiable results.

With that being said, you won't see as big of an impact when using top-level peripherals if your PC components are already being pushed to their limits. For example, if your GPU isn't reaching FPS levels that match your monitor's refresh rate, it's probably time to upgrade your graphics card. It's a balance, but you won't want to forget about peripherals, because they can absolutely make you a better gamer.