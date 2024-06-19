Key Takeaways Windows 11 Pro to Enterprise upgrade plagued by 0x80070005 error since April update KB5036893.

Microsoft is aware of the bug, but a fix may take weeks to arrive via Windows update.

Hold off on any planned upgrades to Enterprise for now.

If you've tried to upgrade from Windows 11 Pro to Enterprise recently, you may have been hit with a 0x80070005 error. If this is you, don't fret; you're not the only one. In fact, the error has been making the rounds ever since update KB5036893, which released back in April. The good news is that Microsoft is aware of the bug; the bad news is that you may have to wait quite a while before a fix arrives on your PC.

Microsoft confirms the 0x80070005 error when upgrading from Windows 11 Pro to Enterprise

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has added a section titled "known issues in this update" for the KB5039212 update. The issue reads as follows:

After installing this update or later updates, you might face issues while upgrading from Windows Pro to a valid Windows Enterprise subscription. Resulting from this operation, you might observe the following symptoms: - OS upgrade operations may fail, and this might be shown in the LicenseAcquisition scheduled task in Task Scheduler -> Task Scheduler Library -> Microsoft -> Windows -> Subscription as ‘Access denied error (error code 0x80070005)’ under ‘Last Run Result’.

This same issue is repeated for every previous patch, all the way back to the April 9th KB5036893 update. As such, if your PC has been kept up-to-date, there's a good chance you're affected by this issue. If you don't want to roll back your updates, your best bet is to wait for Microsoft to publish a fix, but it seems it's still working out what went wrong:

We are working on a resolution that will be released on a Windows update in the coming weeks.

Microsoft usually takes a little while to fix these kinds of issues, so it's best to hold off on the idea of performing any upgrades for now. In the meantime, why not check out Copilot+ and see what Microsoft's new AI tools can do for you?