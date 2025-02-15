If you’re a fan of hosting your own services, monitoring tools are amazing additions to your app suite. Besides helping you collect the important statistics of your home server, these utilities can also notify you in case a container, virtual machine, or node goes offline.

While Zabbix, Grafana, and Prometheus offer tons of monitoring facilities for your home lab setup, Uptime Kuma is an amazing tool for beginners who don’t want to spend hours tinkering with config files or getting familiar with a new web UI just to track their home lab statistics. Plus, it’s light enough to be deployed on weaker systems – including the Raspberry Pi series. So, here’s a detailed guide to help you turn your spare Raspberry Pi into a full-on home server monitoring machine with Uptime Kuma.

What you’ll need for this project

Since we’ll use Docker to host the Uptime Kuma instance, you don’t need a beefy Raspberry Pi system to track your home lab. While you could run it on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, I recommend going with at least an RPi 3 model, so you don’t have to deal with a laggy and unresponsive UI.

As for the operating system, you’re free to choose any Linux distribution. I’ve used the GUI variant of the Raspberry Pi OS for this tutorial, but you can also opt for CLI-based barebones distros if you want maximum resource utilization. Finally, you’ll need a working instance of Docker Engine pre-installed on your Raspberry Pi.

Deploying the Uptime Kuma instance

Once you’ve gathered the necessary components, it’s time to put on your tinkering hat and create a container for the Uptime Kuma instance.

Launch the terminal app included in your distro. Run the docker run command followed by some parameters and wait for Docker to deploy the Uptime Kuma instance. docker run -d --restart=always -p 3001:3001 -v uptime-kuma:/app/data --name uptime-kuma louislam/uptime-kuma:1 You can access the Uptime Kuma web UI by typing http://localhost:3001 into your favorite browser.

Configuring the Uptime Kuma web UI

With the container up and running, the next course of action is to set up the web UI.

Choose a Language for the UI, enter a Username and Password, and tap Create. Inside the Dashboard, click on the Add New Monitor button. Type the Friendly Name and URL of the service you wish to monitor before hitting Save. port number required to access the service inside the URL field. (Optional) Besides the Heartbeat interval and (number of) Retries, you can also set up custom alerts on Uptime Kuma by tapping the Setup Notification button and entering the Bot token, Webhook URL, and other settings for your favorite Notification app.

