Summary US Supreme Court rules Apple must stop charging commissions on external purchases.

Judge accuses Apple of willfully ignoring court orders and acting anti-competitively.

Apple may face criminal contempt charges and further repercussions for its actions.

Back in late 2021, the court battles between Apple and Epic Games were heating up. The latter argued that the former had a monopoly, which the court agreed was true; as a result, Apple had to allow external payment systems on its App Store. Then, in 2024, the case was settled in favor of Epic, and the Supreme Court ordered Apple to allow developers to reference and link to third-party payment options. However, Apple's revised guidelines were not ideal and left a bitter taste in people's mouths, with some claiming the company was doing its best to dodge the ruling.

Fast forward to today, and Apple has, in fact, been caught in the act. A US Supreme Court judge has accused the tech giant of blatantly going against their previous ruling. As such, Apple now has to forfeit some income revenues, and things may get worse in the future.

Apple has to stop charging commissions on external purchases

As reported by Bloomberg, a US Supreme Court judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, stated that they are not very pleased with how Apple has been acting. In fact, they claimed that Apple "willfully" went against their orders and didn't properly perform its duty to be anti-competitive:

“It did so with the express intent to create new anticompetitive barriers which would, by design and in effect, maintain a valued revenue stream; a revenue stream previously found to be anticompetitive,” she wrote in her ruling. “That it thought this court would tolerate such insubordination was a gross miscalculation.”

Rogers has ruled that Apple must now make changes to its App Store, including not taking any commissions for purchases made on third-party services. However, Apple has gotten itself into hotter water than just a few limitations on how it operates. Rogers also passed the case on to federal prosecutors to see if Apple knowingly performed criminal contempt of court by going against the ruling, which may mean the worst is yet to come.

If you want to read more about Apple versus Epic Games, the pair has a pretty heated history. It began after Epic Games wanted to introduce its games onto the App Store, but without Apple taking a 30% cut of the microtransactions. This led to a spat between the two, including that one time Apple booted Epic Games off of its App Store, only to be forced to reinstate it after a DMA ruling.