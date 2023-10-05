LISEN USB-C Charger Cable 5-Pack Use coupon code "40U7SXPE" at checkout $10 $20 Save $10 $10 at Amazon

There are a lot of devices that can charge and transfer data through USB-C. The recent iPhone 15 is one such example, but there are also hundreds of laptops, tablets, and Android smartphones too. While you can use the standard cables that come with your device, you're better off upgrading to get something that's better quality, with faster data transfer rates and charging speeds.

With that said there are a lot of USB cable options, and for the most part, a lot of them are sufficient for everyday use. But if you're looking to score a major deal on USB-C cables, that's where the Lisen 5-pack cable bundle comes in, featuring five USB-C cables in varying lengths that all support up to 60W charging.

In addition to the quick charging speeds, you also get an exterior that's more durable thanks to the braided cloth exterior that prevents damage. The connectors are also laser welded and according to Lisen can withstand loads up to 13 kilograms. If all of that wasn't enough, the cables come with a 24-month worry-free warranty if anything should happen to them.

While a bundle of cables like this tends to cost quite a bit, we've located a sweet deal that drops the price by half. Right now, you can score this Lisen 5-pack USB-C cable bundle for just $10 after applying the digital coupon on checkout. As far as sizes go, you're going to get two 3.3 foot cables, two 6.6 foot cables, and one 10 foot cable. So if this sounds like something you'd be interested in, be sure to grab this deal while you can. Just made sure to clip the 5% coupon before checkout, and enter the code "40U7SXPE" to drop the price down to $10.