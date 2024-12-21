Summary This $16 USB-C cable rotates for optimal organization, but data delivery speed is limited to USB 2.0.

The cable by Sanwa Supply Inc allows the cable to spin 360 degrees for optimal positioning and strain prevention.

A 3-foot cable is $16; a longer 6-foot cable is available for $18. They can be purchased only on the company's website.

Given how long USB cables have been around, I'm surprised that technology hasn't made them completely annoyance-free by now. USB-C was a great step forward, removing the awkward "try to plug in the cable, doesn't fit, rotate 180 degrees, still doesn't fit" dance, but cable management is still a pain. If you wish your cables didn't stick out at awkward angles and could rotate to fit your needs best, one Japanese company has your back—with a catch.

This $16 USB-C cable can spin around for maximum organization, but it's not perfect

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this handy device was the idea of the Japanese company Sanwa Supply Inc. As you can see in the video above, you can spin both the USB-C connector head and the little plastic "arm" that holds the connector in place. This lets you position the cable in the perfect orientation and direction to prevent strain or accidentally knocking sticking-out cables. It's also 3 feet long, which is a nice bonus.

So, what's the downside? Right now, Sanwa Supply Inc hasn't quite nailed the data delivery speed; it's locked at USB 2.0 rates. Fortunately, it's still rated at 240W, so it's good for keeping your phone alive while you work away on your laptop.

Unfortunately, you can only buy one from Sanwa Supply Inc.'s website right now, but we hope they bring this tech over to western shores. If you want this cable ASAP (like me), you can purchase the 3-foot model for ￥2,580—about $16. If you want even more length, here's a 6-foot model for ￥2,780—about $18. And if the inside of your PC looks like a plate of spaghetti, check out these cable management tips for your gaming PC.