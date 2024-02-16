Key Takeaways The Ovrdrive USB drive is designed for journalists and security researchers and has a self-destruct mechanism if not used correctly.

If you really don't want somebody getting a hold of your data, the best way to prevent theft of information is to blow it up. Until now, for obvious reasons, it's been hard to purchase a data storage device that will literally self-destruct if someone tries to misuse it. However, you can now help fund a USB drive that can explode if misused, and you can even secure your own if you donate enough.

The Ovrdrive: a USB drive that explodes if you don't use it correctly

The device is called the Ovrdrive, and it's designed mainly for "journalists working in hostile environments, security researchers, and anyone interested in open hardware." The device itself contains no encryption methods, which allows people to bring the drive into countries where encrypted drives are illegal. However, that doesn't mean it's defenseless, as it comes with a mechanism that can trigger a self-destruct sequence if not properly used.

Of course, it's not a good idea, both logically and legally, to ship out USB drives with miniature explosives wired into them. Instead, the USB drive has a system in place that you need to manually enable. Once it's enabled, the USB drive will heat itself to 100C if it detects that it hasn't been quickly plugged in three times in a row, which acts as the device's "secret handshake." This heat alone is not enough to destroy your data, but it is sufficient to set off a catalyst that you yourself can implement within the USB drive.

If you're not a huge fan of your USB drive exploding if it's not plugged in correctly, you can instead opt out of that and use its default protection method. If someone fails the secret handshake, the USB drive will hide the data partition, making it appear blank. The data is only shown if you perform the three quick plug-ins in a row.

You can fund the Ovrdrive on its CrowdSupply page, and you can secure your own with a $69 pledge. The project has already met its funding, so now's a great time to jump in if you're interested.