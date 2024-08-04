Key Takeaways Turn a Raspberry Pi Pico into a USB sniffer with a virtual COM-port for all OSes.

No need for additional software - Ataradov's project is a simple way to monitor USB devices.

Pico proves its versatility in projects like a USB sniffer, a spooky portrait, and a video game controller.

If you want to keep an eye on how your USB devices are interacting with your PC, you could do worse than get a USB sniffer. These keep tabs on what data is going through your USB ports, which is handy for developing tools or just making sure your devices are behaving themselves. Until now, USB sniffers were pretty niche, but someone has cracked the code and found a way to turn a Raspberry Pi Pico into your very own detector.

Making a USB sniffer out of a Raspberry Pi Pico

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool project was the idea of Ataradov on GitHub. As they state:

This is a simple USB sniffer based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040. It supports Low Speed and Full Speed modes. The firmware presents itself as a virtual COM-port (VCP), so no additional software is necessary and it is compatible with all operating systems.

To get this project off the ground, you'll need to do a little bit of wiring. Ataradov gives an example of what needs to be done, and says that it "does not have to be pretty" after he gets everything wired up in around 10 minutes. Once built, you'll have your very own USB sniffer with a range of options for you to toggle - all from a Raspberry Pi Pico.

This project, and others like it, prove that the Pico doesn't need to be a powerhouse to get the job done. If you're interested in more Pico projects, check out when someone made a spooky portrait that tracks you with its eyes, or when our writer Daniel Allen made a video game controller with one. And to top it off, we even have a beginner's guide to programming the Raspberry Pi Pico so you can build your own ideas.