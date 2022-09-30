USB-IF ditches SuperSpeed branding, shares simpler consumer-facing logos

In September last year, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) announced new certification logos for USB Type-C cables and chargers in a bid to make the branding easier to follow. To simplify things further, it has now dropped the SuperSpeed branding for USB 3.0 and shared simpler consumer-facing logos for chargers, cables, ports, and packaging.

Instead of vague brand names or version numbers that don’t specify the power delivery rating or data transfer speeds supported by products, the USB-IF has issued updated logos that clearly state these figures. For USB Type-C cables, the new logos include both the performance and power protocols supported. These logos will appear on the packaging as well as the cables, making it easier for users to decide which type of cable they need. In the case of chargers, the logo will include the max supported power delivery rating on the packaging. Lastly, the updated branding for USB ports shows the performance protocol supported.

As you can see in the attached images, none of the new logos feature the USB4 branding. That’s because the USB-IF no longer plans to use USB4 as a consumer-facing brand name. In a statement to The Verge, USB-IF’s President and COO Jeff Ravencraft revealed that the simplified branding came into effect this quarter, and users should expect to see the new logos on products as early as the end of this year. However, any products that received certification before the switch will still be able to use the older branding.

Sadly, since USB is an open standard and OEMs are not required to get their devices certified by the USB-IF, we will likely continue to see the older branding well into the future. It’s worth mentioning that USB 2.0 (AKA USB Hi-Speed) and USB 1.0 were intentionally left out of this rebranding exercise to avoid confusion.

What do you think of the simplified USB branding? Is it easier to follow? Let us know in the comments section below.

