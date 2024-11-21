I'm a gamer, but I also use my PC for a lot of productivity work, too. From video editing, music production, image editing, and work, my PC gets a lot of use that isn't just gaming. That's why I picked up a 4K monitor, and while I love it, I think a 1440p monitor is the best option for most people, and these are some of the reasons why.

3 You need less powerful hardware to run it

4K versus 1440p is a huge difference

When it comes to what's required to render 4K, it's significantly more taxing than 1440p. As an idea, there are more than twice as many pixels in a 4K monitor than there are in a 1440p monitor, so there's significantly more to render at a significantly higher level of detail than there are on a 1440p monitor.

With a 1440p monitor too, you can get away with a weaker GPU, but to render most AAA games in 4K requires a really high-end GPU. Games like Cyberpunk: 2077 will really push your hardware in 4K, but you can often run a lot of these games at 1440p without worrying about performance on a weaker card and still feel like you aren't missing out on much.

All in all, a mid-range card can deliver smooth, high-quality performance, letting you enjoy your games without obsessing over dropping $1,000 on a graphics card. Sure, 4K can be stunning, but do you really need to see every individual blade of grass in the Witcher 3? Probably not.

2 You're better off spending the extra money on other things

Why get a fancy monitor when you can get better hardware?

Look, 4K monitors are expensive. You'll drop a ton of money on a new shiny monitor, and then you'll need a better GPU (probably) to actually support it. That's twice the damage to your bank account, so why not focus your PC spending budget on parts that actually matter?

For example, want a better gaming experience? Get a faster GPU or a better CPU, but don't worry about trying to meet 4K requirements. Want to improve your productivity tasks? Invest in extra RAM, a great SSD, or even dual monitors at 1440p which will probably set you back less money than a 4K monitor and a GPU capable of driving all those pixels in a game. Plus, you could make one of them a vertical monitor.

Overall, 1440p hits the spot between price and performance. It’s cheaper, less demanding, and still looks fantastic.

1 It's just simply cheaper

Save your money for literally anything else

Look, there's simply no way around it; 4K costs more. From the monitor itself to the hardware you’ll need to support it, it’s a premium experience with a premium price tag. And for most people, it’s just not worth it.

That extra cash could go toward something that truly improves your setup, be it peripherals, better cooling, or even something like a high-quality mechanical keyboard. If you’re building or upgrading a PC, every dollar probably counts and 1440p is an easy way to save without sacrificing too much in terms of visual fidelity.