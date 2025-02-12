Summary Adobe Firefly AI Video Generator is now in public beta, and anyone with an Adobe account can access it.

The tool is commercially safe, allowing it to be used for commercial projects without legal concerns.

Adobe's Firefly AI Video Generator allows users to create 5-second video clips in 1080p HD.

If AI-generated images blow your mind, you're in for a treat with Adobe's latest AI offering. Today, as announced in an Adobe Newsroom post, the company officially released the Firefly AI Video Generator to the public. First showcased at Adobe Max 2024, the tool is now in public beta, allowing users to create 5-second 1080p HD video clips with a free or paid account.

Adobe's AI Video generator is "commercially safe"

Adobe Firefly's Generate Video (beta) feature, powered by the Firefly Video model, allows users to create video content using descriptive text prompts or reference images. Users also get plenty of control over the final output, with options to choose the shot type (close-up, medium, or long shot), camera angle (top-down, eye-level, and more), and camera motion (zooming in and out, panning left or right). Users can also select a frame rate and aspect ratio. Currently, the tool is limited to 1080p resolution, but Adobe has confirmed that a 4K model for professional production is in the works.

Many AI video generators, like OpenAI's Sora, have unclear or restrictive licensing terms, making them far from ideal for commercial use. Like Adobe Firefly’s image generator (which you're missing out if you aren't using), the AI video tool is trained exclusively on Adobe Stock, licensed, and public domain content, ensuring it doesn’t violate intellectual property rights. This makes it the first publicly available and commercially safe AI video generator. So, if you're planning to use the tool for ads, social media, or other commercial projects, you can rest assured that you won't receive a legal notice.

Alongside the new AI tool, Adobe also announced a brand-new Firefly web application that brings together many of its generative AI tools, including the Text to Video and Image to Video features.

The Generate Video tool is available globally starting today and can be accessed through the Firefly web app and Adobe Premiere Pro within the Generative Expand tool. Free users are limited to 25 generative AI credits per month. Adobe also introduced two new Firefly subscription plans: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro.

Firefly Standard starts at $9.99/month and includes 2,000 video and audio credits, which is enough for 20 five-second AI videos if used exclusively for this feature. Firefly Pro starts at $29.99/month and offers 7,000 credits, allowing for up to 70 five-second 1080p videos.