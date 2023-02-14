The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer up to 48 dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancelation. Here's how to use it.

Although OnePlus' latest flagship TWS earbuds don't bring any revolutionary changes on the design front, the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 pack some massive improvements inside. The earbuds feature dual drivers tuned by Dynaudio for enhanced audio output, bigger batteries for longer playtime, Spatial Audio support with Head Tracking, and much more.

Being a premium pair of earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also offers Adaptive Noise Cancelation (ANC) support with multiple levels of noise cancelation. If you've just bought yourself a brand-new pair and are itching to test its noise-cancelation capabilities, read on to learn how to use ANC on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Switch between ANC and Transparency modes with a handy gesture

By default, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is configured to switch between ANC and Transparency modes with a simple squeeze-and-hold gesture. To switch between the two modes, squeeze and hold the stem of either earbud till you hear an audio prompt.

While you can't disable ANC using this gesture when you initially set up the earbuds, you can configure the controls in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth settings on a OnePlus device or using the HeyMelody app on phones from other OEMs.

Customize ANC gesture

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers seamless integration with OnePlus devices, and you don't need a third-party app to customize the gesture controls or other settings. You can access all the earbud settings in the Bluetooth menu in the Settings app by following these steps:

Tap the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 option in the Bluetooth menu. Select Earbud functions on the following screen. 3 Images Close Scroll down and select the Earbud controls option, then tap the Squeeze and hold earbud stem option to customize the ANC gesture. On the following pop-up, tap the toggle next to the Noise cancellation off option and select Confirm.

The squeeze-and-hold gesture will now cycle between three states: Noise cancellation on, Noise cancellation off, and Transparency mode.

Those who don't have a OnePlus phone must download the HeyMelody companion app from the Play Store to customize the ANC gesture. The app's interface is nearly identical to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings on a OnePlus device. The only difference is that the Earbud controls option appears as a tab in the bottom bar.

Note that the Earbud controls option will only be available when you have the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 connected to your device. Make sure you pair the earbuds through the HeyMelody app on a non-OnePlus device to access all the settings.

Configure ANC level and set up Personalized noise cancellation

Using your phone, you can also configure the ANC level and set up Personalized noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers four levels of Noise cancellation: Mild, Moderate, Max, and Smart. You can switch between these levels in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth settings on a OnePlus phone or using the HeyMelody app.

To select your preferred ANC level:

Head to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings, wear your earbuds, and enable Noise cancellation. Select the Noise cancellation option that shows up when you enable Noise cancellation, and pick your preferred level from the following pop-up. The process is identical in the HeyMelody app.

The Personalized noise cancellation feature performs an ear canal scan to tailor the noise cancellation experience based on your ear canal structure and earbud fit. You can try it out by:

Tapping the toggle next to the Personalized noise cancellation option in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 settings or the HeyMelody app. Select Start test on the following pop-up to perform a scan. Your personalized noise cancellation setting will be applied as soon as the scan is complete.

In my experience, the ear canal scan only took a few seconds. However, you might see a 'Testing failed' prompt if your current surroundings are too quiet. If that's the case, you'll have to move to a noisier environment to perform the test. Playing a video or music on your TV or a Bluetooth speaker also seems to do the trick.

That's all there is to it. To recap, you now know how to enable ANC on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the squeeze-and-hold gesture, customize the gesture to fit your needs, switch between different ANC levels, and set up Personalized noise cancellation. If you still face issues, drop a comment in the section below, and we'll do our best to help you find a solution.