I used to swear by After Effects and believed that there simply wasn't another tool that could do what it does. This belief was reinforced by using familiar plugins, already being in the Adobe ecosystem, and just muscle memory. At the time, I only used DaVinci Resolve for color grading work. But when I realized how powerful Resolve was, I started using it for other editing tasks, and eventually tinkered with the Fusion page.

What surprised me the most was that DaVinci Resolve's Fusion page wasn't just an After Effects alternative; it was actually better at handling some tasks thanks to its node-based workflow. Plus, its other tabs, such as Color and Edit, are a great way to get everything done in one place. Here's why I decided to make the switch...

5 Fusion is built-in

No need to hop between apps