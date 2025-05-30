Do you feel the pinch of monthly subscriptions? You are not alone. Every major tech company seems to want a slice of your wallet. Apple, with its seamless ecosystem, often makes it tempting to hit that ‘subscribe’ or ‘buy’ button for iCloud storage, Apple Music, and other premium apps. But here's a secret: for almost every paid Apple service or premium app, there's a powerful, feature-rich free alternative out there.

Over the past few months, I have discovered a collection of free apps that not only rival but often surpass their paid Apple counterparts.

5 Kdenlive

Replaces Final Cut Pro

When it comes to video editing, many of us immediately think of high-end, expensive software like Final Cut Pro, which Apple sells for $299. And don’t get me wrong. For Hollywood studios or professional YouTubers, Final Cut Pro (or its Adobe Counterpart, Premiere Pro) is a must-have. It's a powerhouse, optimized for Apple's hardware, and if you're making your living solely from video, that investment makes sense.

However, for most casual users, hobbyists, content creators, or even small business owners who just need to put together engaging videos for social media, family, or marketing, Final Cut Pro is overkill. This is where Kdenlive steps in as my absolute go-to free alternative.

Kdenlive offers an intuitive, multi-track interface. I can drag and drop my clips, images, and music directly onto the timeline, cut them precisely, and rearrange them as needed. The list of features includes robust animations, proxy editing, excellent audio controls, and, of course, cross-platform availability. Here is why we feel it’s the best free video editor for most people.

