How bad of a webcam do you think you can use on a video call or conference before someone demands you find something better? No matter what you're imagining, nothing can beat a Game Boy camera converted to become a webcam. If you still have some old hardware sitting around, the people behind GB Operator are hard at work developing a new feature that will let you use the ancient camera of yore as your webcam, making for, as they put it, "the worst and the best webcam" you can have.

Turning a Game Boy camera into a webcam

In a statement to Time Extension, the developers behind the GB Operator are making a webcam feature. The GB Operator is already an impressive piece of kit; it's a USB cartridge dock into which you can slot in a Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance game. You can then play your library via the included emulator, back up the saves from your cartridge, and even make homebrew apps, all using the games you have without needing to do anything illegal. It even has a bootleg cartridge detector to ensure you're always using the real deal.

The GB Operator already has Game Boy camera support, but it can only take photos. Now, the developers hope to add a webcam feature so you can show up to your next business meeting with a 3FPS black-and-white image that looks like you're recording from an old bellows camera. If you want to see for yourself, check out the above video. And no, the camera doesn't come with a built-in mic; you either need to plug in an external one or get really, really good at playing Charades.

