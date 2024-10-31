Microsoft Excel includes more than 450 built-in functions, which is admittedly a lot to master. These range from simple mathematical functions to more sophisticated ones for financial, statistical, engineering tasks, and more. Even with that vast arsenal of functions, however, there can’t possibly be one for every scenario. To account for this, Microsoft included a way to turn your complex formula into a custom function using LAMBDA, eliminating the need for extensive scrolling through nested formulas. Creating a custom function simplifies complex calculations and eliminates the need for excessive function stacking.

Furthermore, sometimes managing and sharing formulas due to their layered structure and calculations can be challenging. Enter LAMBDA, the solution. A single, efficient function encapsulates the desired functionality. Let’s dive into how to use it.

Understanding the structure of a LAMBDA function

A LAMBDA function receives two types of arguments, the parameters for your formula as well as the formula itself. The parameters can be values you pass directly to the LAMBDA function or cell references. The LAMBDA formula looks like this:

=LAMBDA([parameter1, parameter2, …], formula)

No matter how many parameters you include, the last argument will always be interpreted as the formula. You can include up to 253 parameters for a LAMBDA function, named however you like. As an example, the following formula would convert a Fahrenheit temperature to Celsius:

=LAMBDA(temp, (5/9) * (temp-32)

To test this LAMBDA function directly in your spreadsheet, enter the function along with its parameters and the formula. Then, input your parameter or parameters into another pair of parentheses:

=LAMBDA(temp, (5/9) * (temp-32)(A1)

Naturally, this isn’t the most efficient use of the LAMBDA function, since it doesn’t save you any repetitive typing. That’s why Excel allows you to store the function with its own name.

Creating a named LAMBDA function in your spreadsheet

Excel’s Name Manager allows you to configure custom names for different elements in your spreadsheet. You could use it to define names for specific ranges of cells, single cells, or formulas. Here’s how to use it to store your LAMBDA function.

In your spreadsheet, click the Formulas ribbon and choose Name Manager. Close Click New to create a new name. In the dialog, give your custom function a Name. For Scope, you can leave the value at the default “Workbook” to make your LAMBDA function available throughout the entire spreadsheet, or you can choose a sheet to limit its availability. It’s also good practice to enter a description of your function in the Comment field. In the Refers to field, input your custom function and click OK. Close Click Close to exit the Name Manager.

Now you can use your LAMBDA function anywhere in your sheet or workbook, saving you the time otherwise consumed by repeatedly typing your formula. For this example, I’d enter the following in the formula bar for B1 to convert A1 to Celsius

=ToCelsius(A1)

Excel automatically calls the custom function and displays the conversion. I’m not happy with all the decimal places, though. I can change the cell formatting to eliminate the decimal places, but I’d rather the function rounded the value up.

To do this, I’ll add the ROUNDUP function to my LAMBDA function.

On the Formula ribbon, click Name Manager. Select the LAMBDA function you want to edit, and revise the Refers to field. The new formula is: =LAMBDA(temp, ROUNDUP((5/9) \* (temp-32),0)) Click Close, and the results should change anywhere you’ve used the LAMBDA function to reflect the rounded-up conversion.

Show your Excel power user chops

The LAMBDA function can be a true game-changer when you’re creating complicated spreadsheets. Rather than having to type the same long formula repeatedly, or copy and paste it, you can create your own custom function. Once done, you can invoke that function easily.

Since you can so easily string together multiple functions and formulas into one LAMBDA function, this feature can help you to significantly improve your productivity through the software.