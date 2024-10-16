If you have investments like stocks and bonds, it’s important that you track their performance. Logging into the website for your brokerage can get tedious, and the built-in reports it offers might not suit your needs.

You may already know how to create a budget template in Excel for financial planning. Fortunately, it’s just as easy to track your investment portfolio in a spreadsheet using the Stocks Data type Microsoft Excel. Excel also includes a built-in function for querying historical information about stocks.

The features and functions described require a Microsoft 365 Personal, Microsoft 365 Family, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, or Microsoft 365 Business Premium subscription.

Creating a table to track your stocks in Excel

To track your stocks in Excel, the quickest method is to create a table with your investments and Excel’s Stocks data type. This way, you can add fields with information like the current trade price, opening price, previous close, and more for all of your stocks at once. Here’s what works best for me.

Create a header for your first column. I called mine "Stocks." Enter the names of companies you’ve invested in, each on its own row. If you know the stock ticker symbol, you can enter that instead. Highlight all the cells, including the header, and select the Insert ribbon > Table > My table has headers > OK. Next, click the Data ribbon and click Stocks. Excel automatically finds stock tickers for many companies, and the names or ticker symbols will change to the Stocks data type. You can recognize this by the symbol beside the name, as well as the inclusion of the company name, stock exchange, and ticker symbol in parentheses. Close If Excel doesn’t recognize a stock, it inserts a green question mark beside the name. Click on that symbol to search or select the appropriate investment. After you’ve converted your rows to the Stocks data type, you can quickly add columns containing up-to-date information about those stocks. Click the Add columns button and choose which fields you want to add.

Once done, you’ll have an easy-to-read table listing your investments along with the information you want displayed. Excel will refresh this data whenever you open the spreadsheet. You can also click Refresh All on the Data ribbon to manually update the information.

Of course, you may also want to track the current value of your investments.

Add columns called, for example, “Number of shares” and “Current value.” Input how many shares you hold of each into “Number of shares.” In the “Current value” column for your first stock, input the formula to multiply the number of shares by the price. Excel will automatically populate the formula for all of your stocks, allowing you to quickly see the value of your portfolio.

Next, let’s look at another function that allows you to dig deep into the historical performance of a company on the stock exchange.

Retrieve historical data about investments

Using Excel’s STOCKHISTORY function, you can obtain more historical data about a financial instrument. You can use this function to track any of the closing prices, opening prices, high prices, low prices, and volume of shares traded during the specified period.

Here’s an example of tracking the monthly highs and lows of Microsoft’s stock during the last 12 months.

In an empty cell, enter the following function: =STOCKHISTORY("MSFT", "9/1/2023", "9/30/24", 2, 2, 3) When you press Enter/Return, Excel will populate the historical data you requested in the rows beneath the function.

This can prove invaluable for looking at a stock’s performance over time, helping you identify trends and gauge the worthiness of that potential investment. You can easily create a chart to visualize the information or use Copilot to help analyze it.