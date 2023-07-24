The Nothing Phone 1's Glyph Interface was undoubtedly one of the coolest things about the device, and Nothing has made it even better with the new Nothing Phone 2. In addition to the hardware upgrades that make it one of the best phones under $600, Nothing's latest smartphone features an improved Glyph Interface with more lighting zones, some unique features that make use of additional lighting zones, and a new Glyph Composer app to help you create custom lighting patterns. If you've just picked up a Nothing Phone 2 and want to tinker with its lighting patterns, here's how you can do that with the Glyph Composer app.

Create custom ringtones and lighting patterns with the Nothing Phone 2's Glyph Composer

The new Glyph Composer app includes a couple of sound packs that you can use to create custom lighting patterns on your Nothing Phone 2. You can download it from the Play Store and then follow these steps to create a custom pattern and remixed ringtone for your device.

Open the Glyph Composer app and select one of the available sound packs by tapping the pill-shaped button underneath the Glyph graphic. On the following page, choose one of the five available sound packs. 3 Images Close After selecting a sound pack, tap the rounded buttons at the bottom of the app's home page to create a custom pattern. Each button controls a different part of the Glyph Interface and has a different sound. You'll see the lighting effects in real time on the Glyph graphic at the top. Once you get the hang of the sound and lighting effects triggered by the buttons, tap the red record button to record your composition. You can play your new composition on the following screen to get a preview of how it'll look on the phone's back panel. If you're satisfied with the results, tap the Save button to save your composition. Or you can tap the Discard button to delete the recording and start afresh. 3 Images Close

The Glyph Composer app is also available for the Nothing Phone 1, so users with the older handset won't miss out on creating custom ringtones and lighting effects. However, since the Nothing Phone 2 has more lighting zones, the effects might not look as impressive on the older model. Nonetheless, it's great to see Nothing extending the new feature to the Phone 1, and we're sure you'll have a lot of fun with it creating new ringtones and lighting effects. If you like this feature and want a Nothing Phone 2 to try it out, consider purchasing one from the link below.