Having a properly configured firewall on your computer is an important part of staying safe online, but having one on your home network is also a good idea. That's because the firewall in most consumer routers is fairly barebones and won't give you the advanced customizations and control you may want in your network.

You could go with a proprietary hardware firewall from any of the reputable enterprise or home networking companies, but if you've got old PC parts already, you can build a custom hardware firewall out of those and save money in the process. If you've got a motherboard with dual Ethernet ports, you can get started right away. Otherwise, all you need to add is enough PCIe Ethernet cards to ensure you have two Ethernet ports.

5 It's cost-effective

Reusing old PC parts saves money and keeps them out of the scrap heap

If you've looked at the prices of proprietary hardware firewalls lately, you know they're not exactly cheap. Nor should they be, as the device in charge of a large part of your network's security. But if you've got old PC hardware around, turning it into a custom hardware firewall is significantly more affordable because it's mostly hardware you already paid for years ago.

All you need is a case, a motherboard, CPU, RAM, and a smallish hard drive or SSD, and you've got the core of your new firewall. The only other thing you'll likely need to pick up is a PCIe Ethernet card, because most older motherboards only have a single 1GbE port. If you really want to make a killer firewall, you could get 10GbE adapters for even faster networking, but it really depends on the rest of your wired network, because it's really only newer consumer routers that have faster than 1GbE ports and you want to match the adapter card used in your hardware firewall to the rest of your networking gear.

4 Even old CPUs are powerful enough

Firewalls don't require much in terms of computational power