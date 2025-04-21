We rarely give our router a break until we feel it slow down the Wi-Fi network. So when I grabbed a new router, the old ASUS RT-AC66U just sat in a corner. Over the past few years, I have repurposed an old router in a few ways — from a VPN router to a web server for self-hosted apps.

Using the old router wasn't precisely a plug-and-play experience. However, custom firmware gifted a second life to the old router. However, it also requires considerable tinkering, which is facilitated by documentation and a supportive community.

That helped me learn quite a lot. For starters, a router's average lifespan is five years. But you can reuse it as an access point for a few years. It'll function as an overkill Wi-Fi extender, too. Want to know more? Here's everything I gathered from using an old router on my home network.

5 Pick an apt mode to repurpose

Crucial for performance