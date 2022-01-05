The new NexMonitor and NexPad let you convert your phone into a desktop or tablet

Nex Computer, the company behind the NexDock and NexDock 2, has showcased two new products at CES 2022 — the NexPad and NexMonitor. Like the NexDock, these new products offer a docking solution for your smartphone, but they feature different form factors. The NexPad is a tablet-style dock that converts your phone into a large screen tablet, while the NexMonitor has an even larger display that turns your phone into a desktop PC.

As you can see in the attached image (via Android Authority), the NexMonitor features a magnetic mount next to the display where you can mount your phone and connect it to the system. If you have a device that features an integrated desktop system, like Samsung DeX, the NexMonitor will let you use your phone in desktop mode on the large display. You’ll also be able to connect wireless peripherals for ease of use. In case your phone doesn’t feature an integrated desktop system, the NexMonitor will simply mirror your phone’s screen.

In addition, you can use the NexMonitor as a regular monitor with your PC or laptop if it supports USB Type-C monitors. The device also supports power delivery via USB Type-C, which will keep connected devices juiced up. The NexMonitor comes in two models featuring either a 2K or a 4K display. It’s already available for pre-order on Nex Computer’s website at a starting price of $449.

The NexPad is essentially the same thing as the NexMonitor but in a tablet form factor. It too features a magnetic mounting board for your phone underneath the 12-inch 1080p touch-screen display. It offers the same functionality in a more portable package that you can carry with you when you’re working on the go. The NexPad is also available for pre-order on Nex Computer’s website at a starting price of $249.

What do you think of the NexMonitor and NexPad? Would you prefer getting something like this or would you rather purchase a foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get work done when you’re on the go? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.