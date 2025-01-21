If you're someone who works with images frequently, there's a good chance you'll want to watermark them at some point. Watermarking makes it clear that images are yours, plus it can be used to add some context to the image.

Whenever we do roundups like our best of CES 2025 article, we have to watermark our images with the appropriate badge, and I always end up falling back on the same tool: PhotoStack. While I have access to Photoshop, I still believe PhotoStack is the best way to add watermarks to an image, and it's totally free.

If you're wondering how to use PhotoStack, we're here to help. Here's everything you need to know.

How to create a watermark

First things first, PhotoStack is a web app, meaning there's nothing you need to download or install. Just go to the PhotoStack website, and you're ready to go. Once you're there, you'll want to start by creating your watermark (you can create as many as you want). Here's how:

From the PhotoStack homepage, click Make some watermarks. Click New watermark and enter a name in the text field that appears. In the new watermark dialog, click Select image to choose the image that will serve as your watermark. You'll have to create the image beforehand. Use the Anchor position option to choose the area of the image where you want the watermark to be aligned to. By default, the image will align to the center of the third you select. The Size field is changes the size of the watermark on the image you add it to. The value you set here is relative to the size of the image itself, so no matter what the resolution of the image is, the watermark should look consistent with what the preview shows. The Opacity field is fairly self-explanatory. It's a percentage and it lets you choose whether the original image should be visible behind the watermark. If you want to ensure your watermark can't be cropped out, a larger size with lower opacity can be a better approach. If you want to highlight the content of the watermark, a smaller size and larger opacity may be ideal. The horizontal inset and vertical inset sliders let you adjust how far the watermark should deviate from the center of its anchor position (see step 4). This lets you fine-tune the position of the watermark. When you're happy with your settings, click Save.

You can repeat these steps at any time to create more watermarks, all with different settings, so PhotoStack is very versatile.

How to watermark images

Once you have your watermark ready, it's time to use it. Click the Editor tab at the top to switch over to the image editor.

Start by importing the image(s) you want to add the watermark to using the Import button in the top right of the page. Select the images you want using the file picker. Choose your watermark by using the dropdown menu under Watermark. You'll see it previewed on the first image in your selection. Next, you have a bunch of extra options you may not need. If you're happy with the results, skip to step 4: The Resize section lets you change the maximum width of the exported images. This can be useful if you're uploading the image to a platform with file size constraints. You can also use sharpening, but we'd recommend leaving this alone. The Border option lets you add a border around the exported images. You can choose the size and color of the border. The Crop section lets you choose if you want to crop any lines of pixels from the image. You can individually choose to crop from any side of the image. Once your settings are to your liking, click Export in the top right corner. Choose the format you want to export in (you can choose JPG, PNG, or WebP in most browsers). Choose the image quality setting. This will affect the size and quality of the final images. The default value (92) should provide mostly indistinguishable quality without making the files too large. If you'd like the exported images to have the same files as the originals, check the radio button labeled Keep original file names. If you'd like to give the output images a consistent naming scheme, select Use pattern for file names and then use the text field to choose the base name to use. Numbers will be automatically added at the end. Click Start export. Wait for the export to finish and then click Save images to device if you want to download them in full size and uncompressed. Otherwise, you can also download Save images as ZIP.

PhotoStack is great

And that's about it! There may be a lot of steps above but we did explain every little option here. Once you get in the flow of things, you'll be doing this very quickly with no issues. I love how easy it is to use PhotoStack and how effective it is at getting its job done. Plus, the fact that it's totally free is kind of impressive considering how useful it is and how easily you can use it. I highly recommend it.