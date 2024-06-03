Key Takeaways Sony's PlayStation VR2 adapter for PC is officially supported.

Getting set up is easy: connect, download apps, play.

Adapter price is $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99, plus DisplayPort cable.

If you own a PlayStation VR2, you may have wondered if there was a way to get the headset working for PC games. Turns out, not only is it becoming possible, but it's being officially supported by Sony. The company is releasing an adaptor that lets you play your Steam games on the headset, but you may find yourself paying a little more than you originally expect.

Related Pico 4 VR headset review: The best VR you've never heard of The Pico 4 VR headset is some of the best VR that you've probably never heard of, and there's a lot to love about it.

Sony's PlayStation VR2 arrives on PC

Image Credit: Sony

As announced on the Sony blog, the company will release a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter on August 7th. Getting set up is really easy:

Simply connect PlayStation VR2 to your PC using the PS VR2 PC adapter and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable. Then, download the PlayStation VR2 App and the SteamVR App from Steam. This will allow you to set up PS VR2 on your PC, customize your settings and play area, and start purchasing and playing games in SteamVR.

Sounds good; so how much is a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter? The company lists the recommended retail price at $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99, and will be sold on the official store and "select retailers." You'll also need to grab your own DisplayPort cable that's compatible with DisplayPort 1.4. Finally, you'll need a PC that can meet these requirements:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later** read more

We recently crowned the Playstation VR2 as one of the best VR headsets, so if you have one spare, now would be a good time to use it as a PC gaming headset.