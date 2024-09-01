Key Takeaways Less cable clutter: Reduce the number of cables by half with PoE technology.

More flexibility: No need to search for power outlets, making device placement easier.

Centralized power delivery: Manage devices remotely and avoid blackout issues with PoE switches.

As its name implies, PoE allows you to send both power and data to your devices over a single Ethernet cable. On paper, it may sound like a niche feature, as most servers, PCs, laptops, and NAS can’t be powered via an Ethernet cable. But if your computing environment consists of smart gadgets, Power over Ethernet can go from somewhat useful to an absolute game-changer – and here are four reasons why you should outfit your home lab with PoE technology.

4 Less cable clutter

Why use two cables when you can go with just one?

The most obvious advantage of a PoE setup is that you’ll have fewer cables running around the house. Since most IoT and smart gadgets require both power and a data signal to operate, integrating PoE switches or injectors into your home lab can get rid of the barrel or USB connections required for power. As such, Power over Ethernet halves the number of connections in your home – and this can significantly reduce the cable clutter when you have multiple smart gadgets scattered all over the place.

3 More flexibility in device placement

No need to hunt for power outlets

Even if your house has wall sockets around every corner, powering IP cameras and access points can be quite troublesome. Since they’re often fixed in hard-to-reach places, you’ll have to invest in long power adapters for these devices. And if you’re a fan of building cool projects with the Raspberry Pi and other SBCs, you won’t have to constantly seek out power outlets when testing your creations.

2 Ability to remotely manage all devices

An easy way to reduce the legwork required to manage a home lab

If you have multiple IoT devices powering your smart home, you’ll have to go through the tedious ritual of flipping the power switches when you wish to power them on. PoE switches can make this process a lot less painful, as you can turn your devices on or off over a remote connection. Plus, some of the more advanced PoE switches can even let you monitor the power consumption, voltage, and other aspects of the IoT devices connected to them.

1 Centralized power delivery

Throw in a UPS, and you won't have to worry about power outages anymore!

Besides adding to the mess of cables, one of the biggest drawbacks of using separate power connections is that you’ll be in a world of trouble if a particular outlet stops working. In case your house is as prone to power outages as mine, you’ll have to add a backup solution involving even more cables if you need constant access to your smart devices.

PoE provides an easy alternative to your blackout woes. All you have to do is plug an Uninterrupted Power Supply into your switch and voilà, you can continue using all devices compatible with PoE technology even during outages.

Taking your home lab’s prowess to the next level with PoE devices

With all the pros of PoE technology, you might be worried about the extra cost of integrating Power over Ethernet provisions into your home lab. Sadly, PoE-compatible switches can cost a fortune. If you’re the proud owner of an ultra-fast home lab, you may have to drop thousands of dollars on a 10GbE PoE switch.

Thankfully, there’s also a cheaper way to do things: if you don’t mind placing your switch near multiple power outlets and are willing to give up remote monitoring provisions for the IoT devices, PoE injectors might be more up your alley. Sure, they aren’t as feature-laden as PoE switches, but you won’t have to worry about blowing a hole in your wallet when buying PoE injectors.