Keeping your home network safe has never been more important, given how much of our lives and finances are on our digital devices. I've toyed with the idea of building my own custom hardware firewall on several occasions, but every time I've started, it quickly becomes a long process of trade-offs and convoluted forum searches to install the features that I want. Having software firewalls on each device helps, but it doesn't protect any of the IoT devices that can't run a full service.

I'm tired of the issues, first in finding hardware that's suitable (and without conflicts), and then in getting the easily available open-source firmware packages working how I want. Even some of the dedicated network appliances that I've tried haven't worked all that well, with limited hardware power, slow ports, and annoying administration pages. But I've finally found a prebuilt hardware firewall that has everything I need, plus the ability to add more functionality through containers. That device is the Firewalla Gold Pro, and while it's not cheap, it's absolutely worth every penny to me.

About this article: Firewalla sent us the hardware firewall for the purposes of this article, but had no input into its contents or saw it before publishing.

9 It just works

All the features and services I want are already installed

When was the last time you bought a complex piece of hardware, and it worked instantly out of the box? Especially anything that has to do with networking... It rarely happens, and I test a lot of devices. I pulled it out of the box, plugged it in between my existing network hardware, and linked it to the phone app on my iPhone. And that was it; it had already linked DHCP to my ISP, so I didn't have to do anything there, and I searched my network to find all the devices it was going to monitor and protect.

The other part of this equation is that it's not only open-source firmware that you can install on your own hardware if you prefer; none of the advanced features are locked behind a paywall. I can't remember the last time I used a prebuilt hardware firewall that didn't offset the hardware price with a yearly subscription for some of the vital security features that you bought the device for in the first place.

With the Firewalla, everything from Parental Controls to the robust Active Protect system that's constantly being updated is all included in the original purchase cost. I don't know about you, but I'd rather pay upfront than be locked into a service subscription for the features I wanted to use.

Firewalla Gold Pro $889 $999 Save $110 $889 at Official Site

8 To get low power usage

Sure, I could use a spare PC, but it's not efficient