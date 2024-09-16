Key Takeaways Proxmox is a versatile and cost-effective solution for production environments.

Proxmox provides industry-grade features, such as Ceph and Open vSwitch.

Proxmox offers all its features for free, making it ideal for both businesses and home labs.

Although Proxmox is often associated with home lab setups, there’s a lot more you can do with it besides hosting your favorite VMs. While it takes a bit of time to get up to speed with Proxmox if you’re familiar with Hyper-V or VMware’s software suite, it’s a cost-effective solution that’s great for production environments. In fact, if you’re running a home business and aren’t averse to tinkering with Linux or KVM, there are several reasons why you might want to integrate Proxmox into your workflow.

3 A Linux-based kernel with a simple UI

It has the best of both worlds

Say what you will about Linux, but there’s no denying that it’s the best operating system for DevOps and sysadmin tasks. Since Proxmox has its roots in Debian, you won’t have too many issues with troubleshooting or running shell commands if you’re familiar with Linux.

Interface-wise, it can be a bit jarring if you’ve been an ESXi user, and may require a couple of days to get adjusted to the Proxmox UI. However, I’d go so far as to say that Proxmox provides a relatively straightforward interface compared to other virtualization-oriented platforms - and even NAS operating systems. Plus, there’s more than enough documentation for you to get started with creating, deploying, and overseeing all your containers and virtual machines on Proxmox.

2 Industry-grade features

Rivaling those available on its competitors

One of the biggest flaws with open-source tools is the lack of support for essential enterprise-grade services. However, Proxmox is a major exception, as it houses all the tools you’d typically find in industrial applications. For starters, Proxmox is compatible with ZFS, GlusterFS, and even BTRFS file systems. But if you want to take things to the next level, there’s no beating the Ceph distributed file system. By allowing you to create a storage cluster from a bunch of disks, Ceph provides a decent alternative to VMware’s vSphere service.

While we’re on the subject of clustering, Proxmox also lets you link different nodes into a unified interface. You can even set up high-availability clusters to ensure your nodes remain operational at all times. For networks, you’re looking at the Open vSwitch implementation, which helps you configure everything from VLANs and bridges to the NAT service and the RST protocol. With Veeam’s recent announcement about moving away from VMware and adding support for Proxmox, the latter now has the edge when it comes to backups. And best of all…

1 It’s all free-to-use

Say goodbye to purchasing licenses for commercial projects

Compared to your average hypervisor or virtualization platform, you can run Proxmox free-of-charge with no strings attached. Thanks to the GPLv3 license, you’re free to leverage Proxmox in commercial projects without paying huge subscription charges to some service providers. Sure, Proxmox does include a series of commercial licenses, but those only exist for enterprise repositories and quick response times.

As such, you can use every feature I highlighted in the previous section without paying a dime. The free version of Proxmox works incredibly well for most projects, and you’re not locking yourself out of any essential features if you don’t go the paid route.

Proxmox is as amazing for business as it is for home labs

If you’re still concerned about running Proxmox in your business environment, you might want to give it a shot first. Setting it up is fairly simple, and we have an entire guide covering everything you need to know to build your Proxmox muscles. After that, you can try experimenting with some useful projects before switching to Proxmox for your development environment.