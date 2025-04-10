Python's integration in Excel can unlock powerful reports and automation. But what if you try to use Python in Excel without any coding experience? It's possible, but there is still a learning curve involved.

I jumped into Python in Excel to see what it could do with some of the data I was testing. While I was able to complete certain functions, I also discovered that there are definitely limitations when you dive in without coding experience.

5 It's easier to use Python within Excel (but not foolproof)

You don't need a standalone Python editor

insert python option in excel

If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, you can access Python within Excel, and you don't need to use Python as a separate app. Instead, you can visit the Formulas tab in Excel and select the Insert Python option. This creates a field where you can enter Python functions.

Another way to access Python in Excel is to type "=PY" and then press Tab. This creates a cell where you can enter your Python functions. To commit any code, you will need to use Ctrl + Enter once you are done adding the relevant text.

Using Python within Excel rather than as a separate app provides ease of use in a number of ways. Firstly, you don't have to install many of the libraries you're using separately, as Excel pre-installs them. The integration also includes Anaconda, which not only provides access to the libraries but also helps you preview the data in your DataFrames.

4 You're still going to need to learn the syntax for libraries

This syntax differs from Excel formulas