If you have an AMD CPU, you probably know about Ryzen Master. A Windows utility simplifying overclocking, undervolting, and enabling PBO on Ryzen CPUs, Ryzen Master allows the average user to get more out of their AMD CPU without heading into the BIOS. For users who want a simpler UI to access all the performance enhancement features of their processor within the Windows environment, Ryzen Master is the preferred option.

On the other hand, for those who want more granular control over their CPU, modifying the settings directly in the BIOS can prove to be the better option. Let's look at both of these methods in a bit more detail so that the undecided user can finally take a call between using Ryzen Master and the BIOS to overclock or undervolt their Ryzen CPU.

Related How to use AMD Ryzen Master Ryzen Master allows easy, BIOS-free overclocking for your Ryzen CPUs. Here's a complete rundown of everything you can do with it.

Ryzen Master is better for most users

For those who prefer simplicity

Close

Ryzen Master is a desktop program for Windows PCs running an AMD Ryzen CPU. It provides users with an easy-to-understand interface to overclock their CPU, RAM, or integrated graphics using various tabs. You can even enable Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) to reduce the operating temperature of the CPU without sacrificing performance. There's even an Eco Mode to save power when you don't need any extra performance.

The best thing about using Ryzen Master instead of the BIOS is that it is almost always better in terms of the user interface. Fiddling with the BIOS settings requires you to deal with the woefully inadequate descriptions of various settings and the mandatory restart every time you want to change any frequency or voltage setting.

Ryzen Master runs in the Windows environment, so you don't need to restart your computer (in most cases) when you modify the settings or switch between auto overclocking, manual overclocking, and PBO. Another advantage of Ryzen Master is that you can easily enable or disable any overclock, undervolt, or PBO setting with a single click when you want to revert to stock settings since it allows you to save everything in multiple profiles.

You can configure Ryzen Master to launch at startup, so any overclocks take effect as soon as you reach the desktop. Ryzen Master is also a system monitoring tool, allowing you to see your CPU temperature, voltage, power, and even the fastest cores. This makes the utility a comprehensive tool for most users who simply want to experiment with PBO, auto overclocking, or even manual overclocking.

Related 3 reasons AMD PBO is important for your new Ryzen CPUs AMD's PBO is more important than ever on its latest Ryzen 9000 processors

BIOS offers more control and a 24x7 overclock

For the power user

Despite the advantages of Ryzen Master, using the BIOS to modify settings like frequency, voltage, and power remains the more powerful tool for enthusiasts. Ryzen Master may make CPU overclocking, memory overclocking, and other optimizations more accessible to the average user, but overclocking the CPU in BIOS offers more options for users to modify.

Features like Load Line Calibration (LLC) in the BIOS allow more fine-tuned adjustments and potentially better overclocking results. You also usually get a wider range of voltage and power settings to dial in the perfect overclock. Users willing to spend time learning the somewhat cryptic UI and the longer hit-and-trial process of BIOS overclocking will usually prefer it over Ryzen Master.

Another advantage of using the BIOS is that it will always kick in as soon as the system boots, even before the computer loads Windows. Any change you make to the BIOS will be permanent, unlike Ryzen Master, which might fail to launch sometimes due to unforeseen Windows errors. Many users opt for a hybrid approach — using Ryzen Master to find the ideal overclock or PBO settings, then dialing in the same settings in the BIOS and uninstalling Ryzen Master to reach a permanent, 24 x 7 overclock.

Ryzen Master or BIOS, make the most of your AMD CPU

Whichever approach you prefer, it's always recommended to experiment with features like PBO or overclocking to get a potential performance boost. Maybe your CPU was unlucky in the silicon lottery and won't yield any significant benefits from overclocking, but you'll never find out unless you go through the process. No two pieces of silicon are the same, so the settings applicable to someone else's unit don't necessarily apply to yours.