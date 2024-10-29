Whether you’re a newcomer to the home lab space or have spent years experimenting with PCs, you must have heard about Docker. Thanks to its low-performance overhead, (relatively) smooth learning curve, and support for tons of images, Docker is one of the most popular platforms for creating, deploying, and managing containerized apps.

Given its low hardware requirements, you might be wondering if you can use your SBC exclusively for Docker projects. Well, the answer is mostly yes, but there are a couple of things you should know before ditching your NAS and running containers on your palm-sized computer.

ARM SBCs have slightly fewer container images

You should find compatible Docker packages for most projects, though

Let’s get this out of the way: NAS enclosures powered by ARM architecture have indeed started making the rounds. However, the majority of pre-built storage servers continue to feature x86 processors. The reverse is true for the SBC ecosystem, where everything from the Raspberry Pi family to the majority of its budget-friendly rivals feature ARM processors.

Unless you’re using Radxa X4, Odroid H3/H3+, or a handful of other x86 SBCs, you’ll have to contend with a (slightly) smaller selection of Docker images. Of course, most of the essential Docker images will run on your average SBC. However, if you’re looking for specific packages and repositories, there’s a chance that the developer may not have released an ARM version of the image. So, it’s a good idea to confirm that your preferred images are compatible with the architecture of the average single-board computer before spending your hard-earned money on one.

Memory-laden SBCs serve as amazing Docker workstations

You can further reduce the performance overhead with lightweight distros