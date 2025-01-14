Remote access software has become a valuable tool for individuals and businesses alike. Whether you need to troubleshoot a family member’s computer, collaborate with colleagues on a project, or manage a network of devices, having reliable remote access is crucial. However, finding an ideal tool for my needs and budget turned out to be more challenging than I thought.

Most TeamViewer features are locked behind an expensive subscription, while Chrome Remote Desktop is quite basic for my needs. Here is where I came across AnyDesk, which delivers on all the fronts — performance, features, and security. Check out the top reasons why I have made AnyDesk my go-to remote access tool and why you might want to consider doing the same.

7 Cross-platform availability

Accessible on practically every device

Most new-age TeamViewer alternatives are limited to desktop platforms only. However, AnyDesk is an exception here. It has robust cross-platform support. It is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, Android, Apple TV, and even more niche platforms like ChromeOS and Raspberry Pi.

Such compatibility ensures that you can access and control your devices from virtually anywhere, regardless of your current device. Whether you're a student collaborating with classmates, a professional working remotely, or simply helping a friend with tech support, AnyDesk's cross-platform solutions help you get the job done.

6 Simple interface that’s easy to understand

Doesn’t require rocket science

Not everyone is an expert at remote access software. To begin with, most tools feel cluttered and complex. AnyDesk feels like a breath of fresh air here. It is designed with simplicity in mind.

When you fire up AnyDesk for the first time, give the required permissions, enter the remote address at the top, and voila! You are in. There is no need to go through complicated menus and settings. It's as straightforward as dialing a phone number. Even your grandparents shouldn’t have a hard time engaging in a remote session.

5 Excellent performance and speed

Does the job even on a slow internet connection

Here is where AnyDesk truly won me over. I was in an active remote session, and the power went off. I reconnected the session using a mobile hotspot and didn’t find any major performance difference. That’s largely due to its proprietary DeskRT codec. It is designed efficiently and reduces the amount of data that needs to be transferred.

It delivers high frame rates (up to 60fps), meaning that the screen updates smoothly and fluidly. The latency delay (time between your actions and reflection) is also minimal and on par with expensive tools.

4 A long list of features

You won’t miss TeamViewer

AnyDesk offers a comprehensive feature set. You can easily transfer files between devices, print important documents during active sessions, use features like text chat and whiteboard for seamless collaboration, and more.

Another notable add-on is unattended access. You can access and control remote devices even when no one is logged in. Overall, these features make it a versatile remote access solution that caters to a wide range of needs, from personal use to professional environments.

3 Flexibility and customization

Create your own version of AnyDesk

When it comes to businesses and professionals, one size doesn’t fit all. AnyDesk offers extensive customization options that allow you to tailor it to your exact requirements. With your own branding, pre-defined settings, and even a custom name, you can create a version of AnyDesk that’s uniquely yours.

Such flexibility helps you maintain a consistent brand identity by incorporating your company logo, color scheme, and even a custom namespace. You can even disable features like file transfer, address book, or session recording to meet workflow requirements.

2 Keeps your remote sessions private and secure

Keep prying eyes away

AnyDesk doesn’t skimp on privacy. Although it’s not open source like Rust Desk, AnyDesk has covered the basics in terms of securing your remote sessions. It secures all the connections with TLS 1.2 encryption and keeps your data confidential during transmission. Other features include unattended access with password protection, 2FA, and a dedicated privacy mode to blacken the screen of the remote device.

1 Competitive pricing

Free for personal use

Although several paid AnyDesk plans exist, the free pack should be sufficient for many users. It includes all the necessary features like mobile app support, unattended access, file sharing, remote printing, session recording, 2FA, and collaboration goodies like text, whiteboard, screen recording, and more.

You can always upgrade to the Solo or Standard plan to unlock more features for your team.

My top pick for remote desktop control

While there is no shortage of TeamViewer and Chrome Remote Desktop alternatives, AnyDesk stands out for obvious reasons. Whether you prioritize speed, security, or versatility, AnyDesk delivers a seamless and efficient remote access experience on all your devices. Give it a try, and you won’t be disappointed.

Windows app (previously known as Microsoft Remote Desktop) is another solid free tool for flawless remote sessions. Check out our dedicated guide to learn everything about Windows app.