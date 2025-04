I've tried a number of file transfer tools over the years, but when it comes to moving files to and from my external drives, I always find myself reaching for TeraCopy. Here are the reasons why this lightweight utility has earned a permanent spot in my workflow.

Speed, above all

It’s faster than File Explorer