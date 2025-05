Finding files swiftly and efficiently is essential for productivity, but Windows Search doesn't always cut it. Thankfully, there’s a variety of third-party tools that outperform Windows Search in speed, features, and user experience. Here are the tools I use to supercharge my file searches on Windows 11.

5 Everything

Probably the best search tool on Windows