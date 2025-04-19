It all starts with trying out a smart TV or smart lights. Soon, you'll find smart speakers, smart plugs, smart switches, and smart locks. Like many, I have a hodgepodge of smart devices in my home. Now, I have a hard time making them all work together. That's because smart devices use different wireless protocols for IoT devices, such as Zigbee and Z-Wave. Neither protocol is interoperable, and their devices do not communicate with each other.

I have had my eyes on Matter, a budding open-source wireless standard for IoT devices. It promises to make all smart devices, including those using Zigbee and Z-Wave, communicate with each other easily. Wouldn't it be great to choose smart home devices from different standards that work together seamlessly? No one needs to experience the agony of dealing with diverse smart home platforms, multiple apps, and constant troubleshooting to make them work. This article will help you select the ideal wireless communication platform for building your smart home.

3 Zigbee: Easily available, affordable, and offers a sea of options

Ideal to try out different devices in the same smart home