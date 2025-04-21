Open-source software sometimes gets a bad reputation for being buggy, insecure, low-quality, or all of the above. To find out for myself, I spent a lot of time using open-source software and came away with a fresh appreciation for the open-source community and what it represents. I also learned several important lessons from the experiment, but the biggest takeaway? In many cases, the free and open-source options are preferable to paid software.

5 Free does not mean low-quality

Open-source software is often better supported than paid software