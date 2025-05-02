Getting your family to adopt new technology is a double-edged sword, especially when they use passwords that are easy to guess. That's scary since the internet is rife with scams and hacks, making password management paramount. To safeguard my family's technology, I explored options for an open-source password manager that encourages setting stronger passwords and easily sharing them without sending anything outside my home network.

Those were some of my few requirements for selecting Passbolt. I treat it as a trial run before I splurge on an expensive password management subscription and struggle to onboard others. I intend to share the login details for basic devices like my computer, router, TV, Netflix profiles, self-hosted services, and other online services with my family. I won't add banking or credit card details to the Passbolt server, and I can easily remove them if someone adds anything accidentally. Choosing a frugal approach, I deployed Passbolt on a Raspberry Pi 4B with 4GB of RAM.

Here's what you'll need to install and run Passbolt:

Raspberry Pi with at least 2GB of RAM

16 GB or 32 GB microSD card

Nginx server running on the machine

Setting up a Tailscale instance would make the process easier and safer, especially if you want to manage your home lab remotely. Passbolt recommends installing on a fresh, vanilla server with minimal requirements for dependencies, as changes may break some features. I set up Passbolt on Pi 4 with a headless Raspbian Pi OS Lite (64-bit) operating system. If you use any other Linux flavor distro, adjust the commands and syntax accordingly.