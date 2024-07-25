Key Takeaways Older HDDs are prone to mechanical failures and performance issues. Even SSDs have limited lifespans.

CPU liquid coolers have more points of failure compared to air coolers. You're better off buying a brand-new, affordable 240mm AIO.

Motherboards and power supplies have multiple components that can degrade over time and risk the safety of your precious hardware.

Seeing the pace at which PC component prices are rising every year, especially the best graphics cards and gaming CPUs, it's only natural that PC builders are increasingly looking at the used market for parts. When building a PC, the budget can quickly get out of hand, especially if you're only considering latest-gen parts, but by including used components in your build, you can unlock similar performance at a steep discount.

Alas, not all is sunshine and rainbows in the used PC market though. Some PC components might be safe to buy used, provided you do your due diligence, but there are others that you should try to steer clear of in most cases. If your budget allows, spend a little more and buy these components new in order to avoid potential issues down the line.

5 Hard drives

It's 2024, stay away from HDDs anyway

Without even getting into the perils of buying a used hard drive, there isn't a strong case to be made for them. SSDs have superseded HDDs on every metric, from performance and durability to noise and pricing (unless you need tons of storage for a NAS device). So, unless you have an awfully compelling reason, just skip HDDs altogether in 2024.

I had to get rid of my Seagate 1TB hard drive when it slowed down to a crawl after just 4 years of usage.

Now coming to the topic of used HDDs, I strongly advise against them because there's very little to be gained financially, and too much to lose functionally. Older hard drives, especially those nearing 4-5 years of use, have high failure rates, and will either exhibit slow access speeds or weird noises, become unresponsive, or not get recognized at all. I had to get rid of my Seagate 1TB hard drive when it slowed down to a crawl after just 4 years of usage.

Moreover, you also run the risk of data loss if an older hard drive fails on you. If you store sensitive or otherwise important data on the drive, and fail to maintain diligent backups of your PC, the lost data could cause serious regrets.

4 SATA and NVMe SSDs

SSDs also have limited lifespans