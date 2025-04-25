Back in August of last year, I reinstalled Windows on my PC on an SSD that I used just for gaming. While I largely stuck to that for quite a while, I've allowed some non-gaming software to reside on that SSD too. I ran Win11Debloat following the installation process, and three-quarters of a year later, I don't think I'd ever install Windows without it again.

To be clear, Win11Debloat isn't the only way to debloat Windows. There's a Tiny11 debloated version of Windows that you can install, and you can try out Tiny11 Builder to modify any Windows 11 ISO, too. This way was quick and painless, though; install Windows regularly, run a script, done.

Win11Debloat doesn't make any major system changes

Most of it is easily reversible, too

Unlike other debloating tools that can break system updates or other critical OS features, Win11Debloat is very surface-level in comparison. You'll sometimes find that applications or other bloat are brought back in system updates, meaning that you'll need to run it again, but for the most part, everything seems to stick. It removes software like the following:

TikTok

Microsoft Teams

OneNote

Copilot

Recall

Xbox Game Bar

Windows also comes with many features that are seen as a downgrade over previous versions of the operating system. The Windows 11 context menu lacks a lot of options (and requires an additional click to access all of them), adds widgets to your taskbar, web results when searching, and even a chat icon in the taskbar, too. By default, too, you'll even get recommended news articles from MSN's home page.

All of these are removed by Win11Debloat, which offers a significantly better experience of Windows 11 overall. Plus, all of the additional telemetry that Windows 11 brings will be disabled with this script, including app-launch tracking and diagnostic data. Even advertisements built into the operating system are disabled, as are "tips" and "suggestions". None of these appear to be built into the core of the operating system, which means that disabling them doesn't lead to any negative drawbacks.

Will it gain you extra performance? Realistically, probably not, especially if you're not starved for resources. However, you'll have significantly less running in the background, a better Start Menu experience, and zero advertisements. It feels so much cleaner than a "regular" Windows install, and while it likely won't impact performance to use Windows as intended by Microsoft, those resources can be allocated to things I actually care about.

I won't install Windows without it ever again

Why would I go back?

Every Windows install that I execute from now on will be done alongside Win11Debloat, and I see no reason to go back. For some, it may not go "far enough" in terms of what it disables, but there are plenty of alternatives out there like Sophia Script. I like what it disables out of the box, and while there's never such a thing as "no risk" with these tools, it's as "no risk" as it can get. It's not a necessary tool, but it makes removing everything in bulk much easier than going through and uninstalling things manually.

With that said, Windows is an operating system meant to cover all kinds of use cases for all kinds of people. The software that comes with it is meant to cover everyone's needs, but there's bloatware that comes with it, too, mostly as a result of partnerships. For the programs that I use, I have no problem installing them, and I'd rather choose what I install instead of having a selection of them all bundled into my system for me. This script also makes a bunch of registry changes that will turn off features like lock screen tips and disable GameDVR, which a lot of people may not necessarily need, either.

If you're looking to get rid of some of Microsoft's telemetry and cut down on the bloat, give Win11Debloat a try. Pretty much everything can be reinstalled from the Microsoft Store if you want it, but it's a great way to start off with a clean slate when reinstalling Windows, too.