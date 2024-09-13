Key Takeaways Host game servers and manage mods with Pterodactyl.

Utilize Proxmox for email servers, surveillance systems, and a personal cloud.

Make your smart home a lot smarter using Home Assistant.

As one of the best virtualization platforms in the computing landscape, Proxmox is equipped with a plethora of nifty features. From letting you create high-availability clusters to supporting LXC containers and the KVM hypervisor, Proxmox has everything you could ever need in a home lab operating system. Although I usually cover wacky ideas like building a Hackintosh with Proxmox or gaming on Windows 11 VMs, you can create quite a lot of useful things with Proxmox, and here's a list of the best home projects you have to build at least once on your DIY journey.

10 LAN game-hosting server

With the help of Pterodactyl. The software, not the dinosaur

Self-hosted game servers are perfect when you want to test out insane mods or create a private lobby for your friends and family. Compatible with most of the popular multiplayer titles, the open-source Pterodactyl management panel provides an easy way to host custom lobbies for your favorite games. While the installation procedure can be a little grueling, you shouldn’t run into any compatibility issues when using Pterodactyl on a Debian VM inside Proxmox.

9 Email server

Spam messages, begone!

In an age where spam mail and virus-riddled messages are commonplace, self-hosted email servers can provide some much-needed security and privacy for your emails. While managing a dedicated email server may sound rather tedious, MailCow provides all the essential features you’ll require in a mail server wrapped inside a simple UI. Setting up MailCow isn't all that difficult, as all you have to do is configure a couple of network settings after deploying a MailCow Docker container inside a Proxmox VM.

8 Surveillance system

That can send alerts when it notices something out-of-the-ordinary

Looking for ways to create a robust surveillance system? A ZoneMinder container is a great way to start your venture into the world of NVR technology. Besides supporting a variety of IP webcams and security cameras, ZoneMinder can provide real-time alerts and object-detection facilities via third-party integrations. And if you’re a Proxmox maestro, you can link your ZoneMinder container to a virtualized NAS setup to back up all the surveillance footage.

7 Home lab dashboard

An easy way to control all your devices and services

For those running multiple services and tons of paraphernalia in their computing setup, it can be difficult to access certain settings without going through a battalion of menus. Dashboard applications simplify the process of managing your home lab by presenting important statistics in easy, bite-sized widgets and graphs. Although you can choose from a variety of apps, running Dashy as an LXC container is my preferred way to create a dashboard for my home server.

6 Password manager

That won't forget your Lovecraftian chant-like passwords

Close

Remembering passwords is no easy feat, especially if you’re as paranoid as I am and set vastly different passkeys when registering for any service. Password managers like Vaultwarden can serve as the panacea to your security woes by allowing you to save your complex passkeys inside secure environments. Although you’ll have to create a TLS certificate to access your passwords after creating an LXC container for Vaultwarden, it’s worth the extra effort if you want maximum security for all your user accounts.

5 Media server

Perfect for film aficionados