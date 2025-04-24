Buying a new 3D printer is always thrilling, regardless of whether you go for a high-end resin printer or a budget-friendly FDM system. However, even the best printers require a little calibration to deliver optimal results. And once you’ve tweaked the Z-offset, jerk control, and other software settings, you can start looking into physical add-ons for your 3D model-making machine.

After spending weeks with my Elegoo Centauri Carbon, I've printed several tools to augment its functionality, and here’s a byte-sized list of the best upgrades I could find for it.

Although the list is based on the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, most of these should work on your average FDM printer.

5 Tool tray

Never lose the hex screwdrivers again

From Allen wrenches and pliers to Phillips head, torx, and hex screwdriver, you’ll need a couple of tools to unpack and assemble your 3D printer. But once you’ve got it battle-ready, it’s easy to misplace the tools. That mistake can bite you later, as you could end up needing the screwdrivers and/or Allen wrenches to troubleshoot the printer when things go wrong.

Outfitting your 3D printer with a tool holder can help out a lot. Better yet, you can grab a couple of magnets and mount the tray onto the back of your printer, so the tool cabinet doesn’t interfere when you examine the prints.

4 Scraper

Clean up your build plate

While we’re on the subject of prints, it’s easy to get your build plate choked with plastic bits from failed models, bed leveling, and the remains of support material. Besides making the build plate look like a war zone, the leftover plastic can affect future prints if you don’t get rid of it.

As such, a scraper is a must-have tool for every 3D printing enthusiast, especially since you can construct one with the printer itself. I initially used the scraper files included with my Elegoo Centauri Carbon to create the handle before slotting in a metallic blade. However, I’ve grown to appreciate replaceable PETG scrapers, as they’re a lot safer to handle, and you don’t run the risk of damaging the build plate when using them.

3 Larger spool holder

For bigger prints involving huge filament rolls