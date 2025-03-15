From DIY weather and radio stations to a distro-hopping machine, there’s no shortage of fun projects you can build with a Raspberry Pi. That said, many of these ideas require some extra devices, sensors, or HATs for maximum efficiency. Having built dozens of practical, cool, and downright deranged projects over the years, here are some devices I always carry with my Raspberry Pi.

5 Sensors, LEDs, and a bunch of circuit components

Don’t forget the breadboards