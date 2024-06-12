Key Takeaways Customizing your gaming experience is key - from crosshairs to gamepads, Steam has you covered with useful apps.

Streamers, get ready - OBS Studio is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their content creation experience.

Explore beyond games - Steam offers a variety of apps like VTube Studio and 3D Mark to elevate your PC experience.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore PC enthusiast, you must have heard of Steam. As one of the biggest digital game distribution platforms, Steam has a huge library of games spanning several genres. For those who like gaming on the move, you may also be familiar with the Steam Deck, a highly-capable gaming handheld designed by Valve, Steam’s parent company.

However, there’s a lot more to Steam than games and handhelds. If you’ve ever ventured into the unending list of apps available on Steam, you may have noticed an odd software or two among the thousands of action, RPG, and other titles. Many of these apps are incredible for gamers, and in this article, we’ll cover some of the most useful software on Steam to improve your gaming experience.

Related How to add third-party games to Steam Whether you're looking for discounts or games that Steam don't sell, you can still add third-party games to your account in several ways.

10 Crosshair X

For customization connoisseurs

Built for those who love customizing, modding, and fine-tuning every aspect of their games, Crosshair X is a neat app that lets you create and deploy custom crosshairs on your favorite games. It’s compatible with the Xbox Game Bar overlay, and comes with all the tools needed for you to design a crosshair from scratch.

Additionally, you can modify the thousands of presets created by the community, with the designs ranging from a simple dots to colored crosshairs that have special animations when you perform certain in-game actions.

Crosshair X Want to customize the crosshair in your favorite competitive shooter? Crosshair X is a paid application that provides multiple community-created crosshairs that you can modify to your heart's content. $8 at Steam

9 Soundpad

You should only use it in casual games, though

Despite sounding (pun intended) rather simple in concept, Soundpad is a solid application if you spend a lot of time interacting with your friends over voice chat. Soundpad can record and edit audio clips before playing them through your microphone. You can even set hotkeys for easy access specific sounds if you want to troll your buddies. Combine Soundpad with horror co-op games like Lethal Company and Dead By Daylight, and you’re bound to get some funny reactions from your friends.

Soundpad Soundpad is a fun little tool that can record audio snippets and map them to specifc hotkeys, allowing you to play the recordings at the push of a button. $5 at Steam

8 DSX

To customize and calibrate your controller

Despite being a member of the PC gaming scene since my childhood days, I’ll confess that I’ve always preferred controllers to keyboards for almost every title that doesn’t belong to the CRPG, FPS, or 4X strategy genres. Having cycled through multiple gamepad customization apps, I always find myself returning to DSX’s simple yet handy UI.

While I’d love to rank DSX higher on the list, it has its fair share of issues. The app's buggy nature, combined with the fact that you need to purchase support for the DualSense controller as a DLC, makes it hard for me to recommend it to owners of Sony’s flagship gamepad.

DSX Not satisfied with how your gamepad feels? DSX is a calibration app that offers unlimited customization for your controllers. $8 at Steam

7 OBS Studio

The best app for streamers. Period.

Close

OBS Studio may be fully free-to-use, but it’s one of the best companions for any up-and-coming game streamer. Besides its compatibility with most of the popular streaming platforms, OBS Studio supports multiple hardware encoders specialized for different GPUs.

With its array of plugins, extensions, and integrations with other tools, OBS Studio is quite a versatile tool and is worth trying even if you’re not into content creation.

OBS Studio OBS Studio is one of the best streaming and recording apps available, with tons of features and capabilities for content creators of all kinds. See at Steam

6 VTube Studio

The easiest way to create your VTuber persona

Virtual YouTubers featuring Live2D avatars have exploded in popularity over the last couple of years. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a skillful animator to manage your animated VTuber model. VTube Studio is a free application that lets you import a model and translate your actions to the avatar with the help of a webcam.

What’s more, VTube Studio allows you to control pretty much every aspect of your Live2D character, ranging from simple expressions to more complex parameters like auto-blinking and lip-sync.

VTube Studio VTube Studio is a free utility that lets you manage everything about your virtual streaming avatar. It's compatible with most video processing and live-streaming apps, and even supports face tracking for your VTuber persona. See at Steam

5 3D Mark

To assess your PC's firepower

Close

Once you've finished building a PC, it's always a good idea to run some benchmarks. That way, you'll know whether your newly-assembled system's performance is on par with the price you paid for the components. Likewise, benchmarking apps are also useful for overclockers, as they can provide some insight into the stability of the OC.

With several testing tools under its belt, 3DMark is easily one of the best benchmarking applications out there. While it has a $35 price tag attached to it, you can go for the 3DMark Demo if you simply wish to benchmark your PC components without uploading the scores online.

3D Mark One of the most popular benchmarking tools in the gaming sector, 3D Mark subjects your PC components through rigorous tests to determine their performance and stability. $35 at Steam

4 Wallpaper Engine

Who doesn’t like adorning their PCs with gorgeous wallpapers?