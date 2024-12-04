Keeping your Windows system secure is vital for the operating system on your PC, and it takes some time and diligence. However, Microsoft has built several security measures into Windows that work out of the box to help you along the way. For example, there is a built-in Windows Security app where you can manage security options including real-time virus scans, Firewall settings, and advanced security like ransomware protection.

Another important security feature is User Account Control (UAC), which was introduced with the release of Windows Vista and Server 2008 for Enterprise. It was designed to protect your computer from unwanted system changes by apps and users. It has been improved over the course of several versions since then. Let’s take a look at what it is, how to manage settings, and whether you should turn it off.

Related 10 Windows security features that help protect your PC Windows 11 is packed with features you might not need, but it also includes a lot of security measures that are very helpful.

What is UAC anyway?

UAC is a security mechanism meant to make you aware of which apps are trying to access your system. Its main purpose is to prevent software from making unwanted system changes. It prompts the user for permissions when admin privileges are required. When an app tries to change your system’s settings, it will display an alert so you can decide whether to allow it to continue doing so (or not).

At first, it felt like it was constantly in your way. It would pop up when apps were making moderate and safe changes. For example, you’d have to click through it when running trusted applications like Chrome, Firefox, or VLC Media Player. Therefore, on Vista, many people made it the first feature to disable on their system. However, Microsoft made it much better by Windows 7 and later.

It is still included with Windows 11 and serves a security purpose, especially for inexperienced users. With so many apps on your PC, it’s helpful to know which ones are making changes to your system and whether an administrator needs to look at the software being installed or run with elevated privileges.

How to tweak or disable UAC on Windows

Now that you know what UAC is and what it does, let’s check out how to change its settings or completely disable it if you’re confident that you don’t need it in Windows 10 or 11.

Press the Windows key, type UAC, and click Change User Account Control settings from the top result in the Start menu. The first time opening UAC, it will be set to Notify me only when apps try to start to make changes to my computer by default, but you can change it to what works best for you by adjusting the slider on the left. Each setting briefly describes what it's for and what your system will do. Move the slider to adjust when you want UAC to display information on the screen about apps attempting to make changes to your PC. Set it to Always notify, Never notify, or somewhere in between. Moving it to the Never notify setting disables it so you won’t be bothered by it again. Nor will you get its useful safety checks. Once you make your selection, click OK. UAC will display a final time. Click Yes to confirm the change.

The confirmation screen will display each time you adjust the level of UAC, not only when you completely disable it.

Choosing the right UAC level on your Windows system

Selecting the level of UAC on your Windows system depends on your situation. For the average Windows user, the default setting is generally a good level to keep. Turning it all the way on is safer for kids. Enthusiasts, gamers, and administrators will probably want to disable it. For instance, if you run apps as an administrator, you’ll probably want to turn it off since you know what to look out for.

So, can you entirely turn it off? Yes, you can. However, I’d only recommend it if you know what you’re doing and are the sole PC user. If you or someone else were to install an app that attempts to gain root access, UAC will alert you and prevent harm to your PC or network. If you aren’t sure, just leave it where it’s at for peace of mind.