Userwell Helps you Collect and Manage Customer Feedback

If you’re getting a large number of feedback submissions, but you’re looking for a better way to analyze that data, Userwell has some powerful tools that could benefit you. Make better product decisions by collecting and analyzing user feedback in a more meaningful way. Easily engage with your customers and build products that they’ll love.

Userwell is a system that is easily integrated into your current workflow. This means that you won’t have to change anything about the system you currently use to accept feedback. Userwell is ready to be integrated into existing workflow software like Slack, Zapier, Zendesk, and Jira. Connect to over 3000 different apps and compile your feedback into one place.

How it Works

Design and publish feedback pages for customers to use as a platform to contribute their insights, bugs, or feature requests. This space will allow people to engage with your product, react to others, and see upcoming features. This is the first step to setting up your Userwell integration.

After you begin to receive submissions, you’ll need to validate and clarify feedback by engaging with your users and team members directly in Userwell. Justify feedback implementation towards internal stakeholders based on impact & effort analysis and revenue insights.

Once you have your feedback managed and analyzed, you can use Userwell to let your users know that you appreciate their input and show them what is happening with their feedback. Userwells provides you with the tools to make this process very simple: Roadmaps on feedback pages, 1000+ integrations, etc.

To help you decide if Userwell is right for your business, you can take advantage of a 14 day free trial. Convince yourself of the product, no strings attached. Choose a plan that suits your needs. Userwell offers monthly plans for those who like their freedom or annual plans with a 20% discount. Get a paid plan starting at 79$ a month. Try Userwell and see how easy it is to maximize the impact of user feedback. Take advantage of their free trial and see more information on the official website below.

We thank Userwell for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.