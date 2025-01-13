When you get a shiny new powerful laptop, you might set your old one aside to gather dust or send it to the manufacturer for recycling. But have you considered that you can keep that aging laptop and make it useful again? Even though your laptop seems to be on its last gasps, there are different ways to put it to use. There are endless possibilities for reusing an old laptop, some of which you may not have considered.

7 Create a document server

Best for laptops with limited storage

While old laptops typically have limited storage space, they have enough room for loads of documents. Instead of wasting space with videos and photos by making it a home and media server, you can dump all your documents on it. This makes it a snap for your connected devices to access PDFs and other documents. You can use Windows 11 as a home server or Network Attached Storage (NAS), but in the end, you can call it your “document server.” An old laptop with a 256GB hard drive will hold hundreds of thousands of docs. The larger it is, the better. You can also install a light version of Linux if you don’t want to use Windows on the laptop and share text-based documents with other devices on your local network via FTP.

6 Add it to your home lab

Or start building one

If your old laptop is functional, and you have other devices as part of a home computer lab, it could be used for something you need or want to learn to do. You can use it as a home VPN for secure devices and data connectivity outside your network. If you are an avid reader, make it your eBook server to access your favorite books from a central collection.

Don’t have a lab yet? No worries. You can repurpose it by making the old laptop a server. Once you have a server, there are many options for sharing data and performing experiments, and the rest will fall into place. Of course, a server should stay powered on all the time. However, the nice advantage is that laptops have excellent power efficiency compared to clunky old desktop PCs. You can improve it by changing laptop power plans for an optimized experience.

5 Make it a teaching tool

Computing 101 for your kids and family

If you or your children want to learn some basic computing, you can have them install a light and user-friendly distro of Linux or Chrome OS or perform a clean installation of Windows. Also, consider challenging yourself or your kids to learn basic coding, email server administration, or setting up a media server with Plex.

You can even use it to understand the basic IT skills needed to work in the command line environment, run commands from the Windows Terminal, and use the Command Prompt or essential PowerShell scripts. Since kids grow up with a cell phone or tablet in their hands, it’s a good idea for them to know how a real computer works. You may also want to teach them to install games to learn about minimum system requirements, i.e., GPUs, RAM, and drive space.

4 Make it an anonymized PC

Stay anonymous online

When you are online with a Mac or PC, staying anonymous is virtually impossible. You can use assumed screen names, rock a VPN, use InPrivate browsing mode, turn off telemetry, and utilize best practices. However, the second you hit Google, cookies and browsing data follow you online. But, there are anonymous-centric portable Linux options to use for increased privacy.

To stay anonymous, use a privacy-orientated Linux version that runs from a USB flash drive, DVD, or SD card. No installation is needed. A popular Debian-based option is The Amnesic Incognito Live System, or (TAILS), a responsive option that is straightforward to use on your old laptop. Since it runs on removable media, you can carry your settings with you. It routes internet traffic through the Tor network. Once you close the instance of the OS, everything in the session is removed as though it didn’t happen. Two other notable privacy- and anonymity-focused portable operating systems are Whonix and Qubes OS.

3 Reinstall Windows

Start fresh with a clean install

Regardless of the model, OS version, and hardware, your computer slows down drastically over years of use. It’s an inevitable fact for all Windows PC users. There are unused apps, old files, system and app updates, and a mangled registry. You might use optimization tools like Glary Utilities or CCleaner to improve performance. But nothing gives your PC more zip than performing a clean install. Ensure to back up your files before reinstalling Windows. Once complete, you will find Windows to be more responsive. Once you set it up, you can put it in another room or hand it down.

2 Turn it into a hotspot

Extend your Network Wi-Fi Range

If your Wi-Fi connectivity is shoddy in certain areas, you can use your old laptop to extend wireless accessibility. You can do this by turning your Windows PC into a Wi-Fi hotspot. Place it in areas where the signal is weak on your home network and turn on the hotspot. Place it near the edge of your dead spot on your network so it still has connectivity to your network. A hotspot lets you connect your devices so you have an improved connection. Changing from the main network to the hotspot can be a bit annoying, but that just takes a couple of taps or clicks on your device.

1 Dismantle it

Learn to solder and more

Tear apart the laptop. Remove the chassis and discover the parts inside. Learn where things go and how they work. Remove and identify the RAM, hard drive, SSD, and GPU. If you really want to geek out, teach yourself or your kids how to solder. Most laptop parts are integrated into the motherboard so you can have some fun. Get a basic or advanced soldering kit and start learning the trade. If you mess something up, no worries. It’s an old laptop; you can send it for recycling once you’re done.

There are many ways to utilize your old laptop

Laptops (and other) devices come and go. It’s the nature of tech. But if your old laptop is on its last legs, you can get a few more years from it using one of the above tips. There are other ways to get more from an old laptop, such as installing Linux, using it as a second monitor, turning it into a retro gaming app, and more. Think outside the box and see what you come up with.