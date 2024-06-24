Key Takeaways I prefer an external keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience and to unlock more layout options.

Mice offer precise clicks and speed, at least for me, and I also like having things like additional mouse buttons, infinite scroll wheel, etc.

Using external peripherals allows me to preserve my laptop's keyboard and trackpad, and keep them shinning and wearing out quickly.

Laptops have evolved a lot over the years to not only become more powerful and versatile, but also a lot more exciting to use with better keyboards and trackpads. As much as I love using laptops that come with solid keyboards and trackpads, I still find myself using external keyboards and mouse all the time. That's right, I've spent countless hours on a laptop, and I've had an external keyboard and a mouse connected to it for the majority of those hours. I've found that it not only improves my overall experience of using the laptop, but it's also good for my comfort and the overall longevity of the machine. Let me explain.

More comfortable typing experience

Get access to different layout options and roomy keyboards

One of the main reasons why I love using an external keyboard is being able to try and use different layouts than the fixed one you get on a laptop. The portable form factor of laptops keeps them from having a bigger and a roomy keyboard with a good amount of space between the keys, and that's a deal-breaker for someone like me who types a lot on a daily basis for a living. Not only do you get access to a roomy keyboard that's comfortable to type on, but you can also experiment with different keyboard layouts by opting for an external keyboard instead of sticking with what you get on your laptop.

In fact, you can even choose to go with a mechanical keyboard for a superior experience than what you'd get with a membrane or a chiclet-style laptop keyboard. The satisfying tactile feedback you get with a mechanical keyboard switch makes it more comfortable and a joy to type. Using a dedicated keyboard will also allow you to type more freely without having to worry about the placement of your palm on the keyboard deck of the laptop. You can even adjust the typing angle of an external keyboard for a better and more comfortable typing experience, something which you simply can't do without setting up a laptop stand.

I prefer using mice over trackpads

A big trackpad is not always better

I'm happy to see more laptops out there with bigger and better trackpads, but I always find myself leaning more towards using a dedicated mouse. Call it a personal preference as it all comes down to the speed and accuracy of my tracking, but I find it more comfortable to use a mouse than a trackpad for accurate clicks, especially when I'm racing against the clock. Laptop touchpads are great for swipping, pinching, zooming, etc., but I miss having a dedicated mouse for satisfying clicks and the convenience of having additional buttons.

Not to mention, I'm also used to having an infinite scroll wheel on my mouse for quickly scrolling up and down, and a trackpad just makes me feel slow in comparison. You should give mice a try if you haven't already, and there's a good chance you'll start leaning towards using them more compared to a trackpad, too.

Preserving the laptop's onboard keyboard & trackpad

Avoid shinning them

One often overlooked advantage of using an external keyboard, in my opinion, is preserving the laptop's onboard keyboard and trackpad. The constant tapping and friction from your fingers can cause the keycaps to become shiny and worn over time. A set of worn out keycaps not only detracts from the laptop's overall aesthetic appeal but also diminishes its resale value. Swipping and running your fingers on the trackpad constantly can cause it to shine over time, too, and you can avoid that by using a dedicated mouse. It's more noticeable on trackpads with a black finish than on others, but you can definitely see and feel it wearing out over time.

By using an external keyboard, you essentially reduce the wear and tear away from your laptop's built-in keys, and that's great for keeping it looking pristine for years to come. A well-maintained laptop in good condition is guaranteed to yield you more money should you decide to upgrade and sell your laptop in the future. That's a pretty big win in my books, as I tend to type a lot and end up with worn out keys on the laptops I use.

Unlock a more comfortable experience

A lot of it comes down to personal preference and also largely depends on how and for what you use your laptop, but I truly believe that the benefits of using an external keyboard and a mouse extend far beyond mere preference. From improved ergonomics for a better typing experience to preserving your laptop's resale value, there are plenty of advantages to using external peripherals over the on-board keyboard and mouse. I personally use a mechanical keyboard with my laptop along with an MX Anywhere 3S mouse, but there are a ton of other keyboards and mice for you out there on the market to explore.